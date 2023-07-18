Woman Revealing Why She Should Have Worn Heels for Proposal Viewed by 44M

Height has long been a contributing factor to a person's perceived attractiveness, and one couple's difference in inches has been causing a stir on TikTok.

A video posted by JoBeth Noblin, a social-media specialist, and her fiancé, Tyler Littlefield, has received almost 45 million views since being posted five days ago. In it, Tyler can be seen on one knee proposing to JoBeth, who stands at the same height as her fiancé when he's on his knees. Tyler is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, while JoBeth stands at 4 feet, 9 inches tall.

"The audacity to be the same height as me when he's down on one knee," reads the caption.

A shorter woman peers up at a much-taller man. JoBeth Noblin told Newsweek that she is 15 inches shorter than her fiancé, Tyler Littlefield. MDBrockmann/Getty Images

"The height difference between us was something we noticed right away," Noblin told Newsweek. "It was hard to miss from the moment we met. However, it has never been an issue or a source of concern for us. In fact, it often becomes a lighthearted topic of conversation. We embrace our differences and find joy in what makes us unique as a couple."

Noblin said that the proposal itself was one of the most memorable and heartfelt moments of her life. "Tyler planned an entire day that was not only filled with love and nostalgia but also a profound sense of anticipation leading up to the big question," she added. "He took us to the park where we had our very first date.

"Tyler got down on one knee and asked me to be his partner for life," Noblin said, "and without a single doubt, I said yes." But the surprises didn't end there.

"Tyler had secretly arranged for a surprise proposal party, where we were joined by our nearest and dearest friends and family," Noblin added. "It was truly a love-filled celebration, brimming with laughter, tears of happiness, and warm embraces. Looking back, we feel incredibly blessed to have experienced such a magical and unforgettable proposal. It set the perfect tone for the next chapter of our lives together."

Noblin and Littlefield are in the early stages of their wedding planning and have their sights set on marrying in spring 2024.

Women prefer their partners to be at least 8 inches taller than them, according to a 2019 study published in the journal of Personality and Individual Differences. After measuring and questioning students, researchers found that women are not only more selective, "but also more consistent than men in their partner height preferences. Women prefer, on average, a larger height difference between themselves and their partner (i.e. males being much taller than themselves) than men do."

"Furthermore, slightly above average height women and tall men are most satisfied with their heights," the study added. "We conclude that satisfaction with one's own height is at least partly a consequence of the height preference of the opposite sex and satisfaction with one's partner height."

"As with any couple, people react to us in various ways," said Noblin. "Our friends and family see the genuine love and connection we share, and that's what truly matters to them. As for a lot of folks on TikTok, they seem to be in complete shock, have something hilarious to say, or some random person trying to troll. On the whole, however, we have been blessed to receive overwhelmingly positive and supportive reactions."

One theory as to why women prefer taller men might evolutionary. "One theory is that for evolutionary reasons women unconsciously prefer tall men because these men tend to be more successful in physical altercations with other men," John Malouff, associate psychology professor at the University of New England, Australia, wrote in a blog post.

Malouff added: "That theory would apply to humans a dominance perspective similar to that experts hold regarding gorillas and many other animals. It's possible that taller men of the past were able to obtain more food, or better protect their families, or possibly the extra height indicated health and intellect."

Users on TikTok loved the video, with one writing, "Thought you both were on your knees."

"Had to do a second look that's crazy," posted another.

"He just wanted to see eye to eye with you on this very important matter!!! congratulations! you AND the ring are gorgeous!," commented a third.

