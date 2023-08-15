Couple Living on a Boat With 2 Dogs Shock Internet on How They Walk Pups

A couple of dog owners who live on a boat have delighted the internet after sharing their two dogs' daily workout routine in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

The post, shared on TikTok in July, under the username Expeditionevans1, explains that even though the boat they live on has a deck for them to hang out all day, the couple still makes sure their two dogs get all the exercise needed every day with a simple and effective workout routine.

As the couple is pictured taking their two dogs to a sandy beach to get their exercise for the day, a caption explains: "We head to a secluded beach, saying hi to friends who spot dolphins. We seize the chance for safety training. Both dogs want to swim with them, but they can't tell dolphins from sharks so no swimming."

Stock image of a dog on a boat. A couple living on a boat shared their dogs' workout routine. Getty Images

Newsweek previously reported on how much exercise dogs need every day. It mostly depends on size, age and breed.

For small-sized dogs, those under 15 pounds, 20 minutes of exercise at a time is considered enough, while for larger breeds, veterinarians suggest a 30-to-60-minute walk. More athletic breeds, like Labrador retrievers and Australian shepherds, can often go for long one-hour walks and feel little to no pain.

Once they arrived at the beach in their small boat, the poster said: "I give them a release permit and watch them launch into a [swimming] sprint ahead of time and then continue to monitor staying close just in case.

"Penny sticks to the close to our heels while Dino has an affinity for independent wondering. We get soft knee practice while they play together and stay long enough that the tide goes out. We give the dogs a saltwater bath because sand and sand fleas aren't welcome stowaways.

"We load up, jet back home where we do immediate freshwater showers. Wet dogs aren't allowed inside so they stand there while we get back to work. They let themselves in when they feel dry and are actually decent at self-regulating dampness."

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.7 million views and 185,000 likes on the platform. It comes with a caption that says: "Better Than A Backyard."

One user, courtney.rose.09.90, commented: "As a groomer, thank you so much for rinsing them in fresh water after. They look like they're living their best lives!"

Kimberly Papedis added: "You are living my dream life! Amazing!"

Newsweek reached out to Expeditionevans1 for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the video.

