Internet in Stitches as Couple Both Have 'Needy' Dogs, Now They Have Two

Many couples gravitate to each other as a result of similar interests and hobbies, but this couple have learned that it's their pets who have an awful lot of personality traits in common.

For dog owner Elliot Isles, having a clingy husky named Harper might have seemed like hard work at times, but that would only be made worse when Isles met his girlfriend, who also has a needy dog of her own.

Isles shared a video on Wednesday of what it's like living with two needy dogs on his TikTok account (@elliotisless), much to the amusement of social media users. While the couple were laying down together, Edie, the Australian shepherd pawed at her owner and made her presence known, which led Harper to start barking so she wasn't forgotten about.

Since the video was posted, it has already amassed over 5.5 million views and more than 1.3 million likes on TikTok. Layered over the video, Isles wrote the caption: "POV: You owned a big needy dog, and then met your girlfriend who also owned a big needy dog."

Elliot Isles and his girlfriend, pictured with their two needy dogs. The husky and Australian shepherd love to be involved with everything their owners are doing, much to social media's amusement. @elliotisless

Clinginess in dogs can be caused by a variety of factors, including stress, separation anxiety, aging, or learned behavior. The website, PetMD, explains that owners often give their dog food when they follow them into the kitchen, or pet them when they lie close to them, so the dog will see these interactions as a reward.

There are ways to encourage dogs to be more independent however, as PetMD suggests giving them more exercise and mental stimulation to tire them out and prevent them from becoming bored. Setting up a space just for the dog with their bed and favorite toys can also help, as the dog may choose to go there instead of following their owner around.

Unfortunately for Isles, his husky and Australian shepherd duo both love to be involved at all times, and being center of attention is a must. The hilarious video has amused many TikTok users, and Isles has continued documenting the realities of living with two big, needy dogs at home.

Since going viral, Isles has been inundated with more than 1,500 comments from social media users who can't get enough of Harper and Edie's constant need for attention.

One comment reads: "this is the new age of dating with kids, I love it."

Another person joked: "I love how they both slowly keep on getting closer."

One TikTok user suggested that huskies "only want your attention [w]hen you're giving it to someone else."

Newsweek reached out to @elliotisless via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

