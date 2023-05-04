Couple Urged Not to Let Grandma Babysit After Child's Shocking Revelation

The internet has urged a woman not to let her mother-in-law babysit her four children anymore after they revealed that she gives them physical punishment "in retaliation to their behavior."

In a post shared on Mumsnet in April, under the username HangingOnTightly, she explained that her 5-year-old recently told her that their grandma has put them in cold showers as punishment for their behavior and that she has done so with their 2-year-old sibling, too.

When she asked her older child, who is 6 and she said is very sensitive and reliable, the claim was confirmed, and the woman also was told that the grandmother also physically disciplines them when they misbehave.

While physical punishments like spanking used to be quite common among families, more and more Americans are abandoning the idea. According to a recent report published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, the number of parents in America who spank their children declined from 50 percent in 1993 to 35 percent in 2017.

The poster said she told her husband about what her children said, and that she has no idea how to handle the situation.

Soula Hareas, a licensed mental health counselor at McNulty Counseling and Wellness, told Newsweek that the mom not knowing this was happening means that the mother-in-law knows she's doing something that the mom would not approve of.

"This makes it much easier for the mom to approach the mother-in-law because she's going to be confronting her about a secret she is keeping from her that she knows she shouldn't be keeping," Hareas said. "There are many different opinions on how someone should discipline a child but physical punishment and humiliation have not been something that has ever come with positive behavior results.

"The only change in behavior is done out of fear and the child internalizes so much and learns that the best way to express yourself and deal with a problem is through aggression. This leads to aggressive behavior at school towards peers and siblings at home. The mom must talk to her husband first. She needs to to find out if he knew and make sure they are on the same page about this. With a united front, the couple should confront the mother-in-law."

According to Hareas, it is important that confronting her mother-in-law is done in a way where the couple clearly states their horror over what happened as well as their expectations for disciplining their children.

"The mother-in-law may try to justify her actions or even blame the children but the couple needs to stay firm," Hareas said. "They may fear losing her as a child care source, but the safety and well-being of their children comes first. Limiting exposure to her until they feel comfortable that she will follow their instructions could also be an option. These types of issues can be avoided by having the discussion BEFORE someone is entrusted with a child.

"Expectations of the person caring for the child should be outlined. Possible options for disciplining the child should be spelled out clearly as well as rewards for the child for following directions and positive behaviors too. People have a false perception that everyone has the same set of principles and morals when it comes to kids, when in reality that is far from the truth because child rearing is one of the most common issues parents fight about amongst themselves, much less with someone else caring for their child."

Hareas also suggested that the mom should reassure her children that this is not something they knew about, agreed to or supported and discuss with the children their feelings around what happened. Therapy could be an option if necessary so the children can feel safe in the home and when expressing themselves or when they do something wrong so they don't fear punishment and begin to hide things from their parents.

"They also need to remind the children what consequences are appropriate so the children know what to expect in the future," she said.

The post quickly gained popularity on the platform, and most users told her to find alternative child care and never leave her children with their grandma again.

One user, Writeandroll, commented: "Someone with more experience in this will come along, but just bumping for you to say they'd never see my kids alone again. Had you any idea they were like this?"

And GrazingSheep said: "That's dreadful. Did she dry his clothes afterwards so that you wouldn't notice?"

TellHimDirectlyInDetail added: "Confront her and be prepared to go no contact. Explain explicitly why you have a problem with it. Give them time to process what you've said. In that time don't let them have contact with your children. See what she comes back with.

"Talk openly with your children about how this shouldn't have happened, it's not their fault and that you are sorry...that it happened. See how they get on. Be open to accessing play therapy for them."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

