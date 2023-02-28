What Courteney Cox Said About Prince Harry and Magic Mushrooms

Courteney Cox says she "definitely wasn't passing them out" after Prince Harry described taking magic mushrooms at her party.

The Duke of Sussex was on holiday with friends in January 2016 when they stayed over at Cox's house, in Los Angeles, and the actress invited people over for a party.

Meanwhile, Harry and his friend found "a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" in the fridge and helped themselves.

Cox, who famously played Monica in Friends, told Variety: "He did stay here for a couple of days—probably two or three. He's a really nice person."

"I haven't read the book," she added. "I do want to hear it, because I've heard it's really entertaining. But yes, it's gotten back to me about it. I'm not saying there were mushrooms. I definitely wasn't passing them out."

She said she also recently saw him at a birthday party, but didn't speak to him as he was talking to other people, the magazine reported.

Spare described how Harry initially thought he was going to be staying at her house while she was away, but then "Courteney turned up. I was very confused. Was her job canceled? I didn't think it was my place to ask.

"More: 'Does this mean we have to leave?' She smiled. 'Of course not, Harry. Plenty of room.'

"Great. But I was still confused because...she was Monica. And I was a

Chandler. I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there

enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"

At the party, Harry and his friend found the mushrooms in the fridge: "While the [fridge] door was open we spotted a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates. Someone behind me said they were for everybody. Help yourself, boys.

"My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with

tequila."

It was only when he later went to the bathroom that the hallucinogens kicked in: "Beside the toilet was a round silver bin, the kind with a foot pedal to open the lid. I stared at the bin. It stared back. 'What—staring?'

"Then it became...a head. I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin. I laughed, turned away, took a piss. Now the loo became a head too. The bowl was its gaping maw, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes.

"It said: 'Aaah.' I finished, flushed, closed its mouth. I turned back to the silver bin, stepped on the pedal, fed it an empty packet of cigarettes from my pocket."

Harry described thanking the bin and the bin replying: "You're welcome, mate."