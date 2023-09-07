U.S.

COVID Map Shows 9 States Where Positive Tests Are Rising

By
U.S. U.S. News Coronavirus Texas Oklahoma

The highest rates of people testing positive for COVID-19 are in Texas and the states that surround it, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 15 percent of COVID tests in the U.S. were positive in the week ending August 26, the most recent week of federal data, up 1.4 percent from the previous week.

Five states—Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana and Arkansas—had the highest test positivity at 20.8 percent, according to CDC data. In Texas, a ban on mask mandates went into effect earlier in September.

Those states were followed by Nevada, Hawaii, California, and Arizona, which all had 16.1 percent of tests come back positive that week.

Where Is COVID Spreading in the U.S.
Map plotting the spread of COVID-19 cases in the past week across the United States. Texas and four bordering states had the highest percentage of positive COVID tests. CDC

At the other end of the spectrum, New York, New Jersey, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico have the lowest test positivity at about 9.6 percent.

Newsweek has contacted the CDC for comment via email.

It comes as COVID hospitalizations have been rising amid the recent emergence of two new variants: EG.5 and BA.2.86. There were more than 17,000 admissions in the week ending August 26, an increase of 15.7 percent from the previous week.

Still, COVID hospitalizations are considered low in about 93 percent of the country, according to the CDC. The percentage of U.S. deaths due to COVID in the week ending August 26 was 2 percent.

The numbers show that although the national emergency and federal mask mandates have ended—though some places have temporarily brought back masking requirements in response to positive cases—the virus is still spreading.

A spokesperson for the CDC told Newsweek last week that it currently has no intention of calling for the return of mask mandates, but didn't deny that this might change if cases of new variants were to rise significantly.

President Joe Biden was seen wearing a mask for the first time in months on Tuesday, a day after First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID.

Biden donned a mask during a ceremony honoring Captain Larry Taylor, an 81-year-old Vietnam veteran, but then quickly took it off to deliver remarks.

Earlier on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said Biden, who had tested negative for the virus earlier in the day, would mask indoors but might remove it when standing at a distance from others.

However, Biden was seen interacting closely with Taylor and shaking his hand while not wearing a mask.

Jean-Pierre defended Biden's actions during a press briefing on Wednesday, saying that the president left the ceremony early to limit his contact with those at the event.

She said Biden had tested negative for the virus on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and did not have any symptoms.

The CDC guidelines recommend "a combination of masking, testing, and monitoring for symptoms," Jean-Pierre said. "The president is doing all that he can, of course, in consultation with his physician."

The CDC advises that those who are exposed to the coronavirus should wear a high-quality mask around others in their home or indoors in public, in addition to testing and monitoring for symptoms, for 10 days.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC