U.S.

COVID Map Shows Four States, Territories With Highest Positive Test Rates

By
U.S. Coronavirus New York New Jersey Puerto Rico

New York was among the places with the highest rates of COVID-19 test positivity in the week through September 30, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Some 10.9 percent of COVID-19 tests in the U.S. were positive that week, down slightly from the previous week.

The CDC's map shows two states, New York and New Jersey, along with Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, had higher test positivity than anywhere else, with 13.9 percent of tests coming back positive in the week though September 30. These were followed by Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska, which had a 13 percent test positivity rate.

covid test positivity map
A map of U.S. regions shows COVID-19 test positivity. States shaded yellow had test positivity between 10 and 14.9 percent, while those in green, between 5 and 9.9 percent. CDC

Meanwhile, several states that had much higher test positivity over the summer—Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana and Arkansas—now have less than 10 percent test positivity.

Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia had the lowest test positivity at 6.9 percent.

It comes after updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna began rolling out last month, intended for adults and children as young as age 6 months. Another option was added on Tuesday with the U.S.-approved reformulated Novavax shots for anyone 12 or older.

Health officials are hoping that enough people get the new shots, which have been updated to protect against a newer coronavirus strain, to prevent a winter surge.

There has already been a late-summer increase in infections as protection from COVID-19, gained from vaccination or earlier infection, wanes over time.

"While rates now seem to be plateauing, we are entering October, which is the typical start of the respiratory virus season," a CDC spokesperson told Newsweek last week.

"Even if hospitalization rates level off for a few weeks, they could increase in the coming weeks, and prevention is the best approach," the spokesperson added.

Those aged 5 and older are considered up to date if they get one updated COVID-19 shot, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends children aged between 6 months and 4 years who are not vaccinated get two or three shots of an updated COVID-19 vaccine, depending on which they receive. They should get three if it's the Pfizer vaccine, and two if it's the Moderna one.

A pharmacy advertises vaccines
A pharmacy advertises COVID-19 vaccines in a window on May 11, 2023 in the Queens borough of New York City. The state was among the places with the highest rates of COVID-19 test positivity in the week through September 30. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Children that age who got COVID-19 vaccines before September 12 should get one or two doses of an updated COVID-19 vaccines, depending on which they vaccine they receive and how many proper doses they have previously received.

Those who recently had COVID-19 may consider delaying getting the new shot by three months, as reinfection is less likely in the weeks and months after being sick, the CDC says.

However, the CDC advises taking into account certain factors to get the shot sooner rather than later, including personal risk of severe illness, risk of illness in a loved one or close contact and local COVID-19 hospital admission level.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
Pawsitively (Mondays to Fridays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
The Debate (Tuesdays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC