Cow Rushing to Show Farmer Her Newborn Calf Delights Internet: 'My Heart'

The miracle of birth is an incredible thing, and one farmer recently witnessed just how special it can be when a calf on her farm was "born in a storm but announced with a rainbow."

In a video posted to TikTok by BreeAnne Clowdus she explained that she missed the birth of the calf due to a storm. However, when she finally arrived, Milkshake the Jersey cow ran towards Clowdus to show her the new calf. Shortly afterwards the whole field was framed by a stunning rainbow.

"The first farm birth I've ever missed but I rushed home quick as I could in the midst of a terrible storm but when Milkshake saw me she started running to show me her baby of course I was a squealing mess," read the accompanying text.

"The storm was bad," Clowdus told Newsweek. "We had a ton of trees downed in my area blocking roads and power was out. We are a 15-acre animal sanctuary and homestead with 70-plus animals including pigs, goats, miniature donkeys, horses, cows, and sheep."

"The miracles I've seen on this farm...," continued the caption, "not the least of which is a baby calf born in a storm but announced with a rainbow...oh my heart is God so good to us."

The new calf has been named, Rainbow, or Bo for short, Clowdus revealed.

A stock image of a field of cows. A calf that was "born in a storm but announced with a rainbow,” has delighted viewers online. panaramka/Getty Images

Clowdus explained that they take in animals whose owners can no longer care for them for financial reasons or health issues. "We also raise some of our own meat, but not our cows," she said, "I have three children and we consider our animals collaborators in our regenerative farm experiment, we take care of them and they take care of us."

Clowdus wasn't always a farmer. "I am a graduate of Dartmouth and spent a decade in the corporate world, before switching to raise my kids full time," she revealed, "Before we bought the farm I was a professional photographer - editorial and commercial work - but animals have always been my first true love."

If any readers are thinking of quitting the city for farm life, Clowdus warns that while being rewarding, it's hard work. "An average day in my life is so busy," she said. "I wake up around 5 a.m., have coffee, watch some farming YouTube videos, which is where I've learned everything I know about caring for the land, growing food and tending to animals. I start milking around 6 a.m. and come back in at 7 a.m. or so to watch true crime and have another cup of coffee with my kiddos."

"Then we all go back out and do our group chores and come back in for school around 9 a.m. If it's the summer it's all hands on deck weeding, harvesting, brushing animals, et cetera. It's a very taxing life physically and when the animals are sick or in labor it can be emotionally exhausting, but it's an honest life. It's a life that provides wonderfully for us and all of our animals and that's worth the effort."

The video has been viewed nearly 600,000 times, with users on TikTok loving the footage.

"The fact that she showed you her baby really solidifies her trust in you," commented one user. "Oh man this is sooo how I am! Crying and apologizing because I wasn't there to support a mama during birth! What a beautiful baby and mama!!" said another.

