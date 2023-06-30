Heartwarming

Cow Rushing to Show Farmer Her Newborn Calf Delights Internet: 'My Heart'

By
Heartwarming Cow Wildlife Animals Trends

The miracle of birth is an incredible thing, and one farmer recently witnessed just how special it can be when a calf on her farm was "born in a storm but announced with a rainbow."

In a video posted to TikTok by BreeAnne Clowdus she explained that she missed the birth of the calf due to a storm. However, when she finally arrived, Milkshake the Jersey cow ran towards Clowdus to show her the new calf. Shortly afterwards the whole field was framed by a stunning rainbow.

"The first farm birth I've ever missed but I rushed home quick as I could in the midst of a terrible storm but when Milkshake saw me she started running to show me her baby of course I was a squealing mess," read the accompanying text.

"The storm was bad," Clowdus told Newsweek. "We had a ton of trees downed in my area blocking roads and power was out. We are a 15-acre animal sanctuary and homestead with 70-plus animals including pigs, goats, miniature donkeys, horses, cows, and sheep."

"The miracles I've seen on this farm...," continued the caption, "not the least of which is a baby calf born in a storm but announced with a rainbow...oh my heart is God so good to us."

The new calf has been named, Rainbow, or Bo for short, Clowdus revealed.

Cow and a rainbow
A stock image of a field of cows. A calf that was "born in a storm but announced with a rainbow,” has delighted viewers online. panaramka/Getty Images

Clowdus explained that they take in animals whose owners can no longer care for them for financial reasons or health issues. "We also raise some of our own meat, but not our cows," she said, "I have three children and we consider our animals collaborators in our regenerative farm experiment, we take care of them and they take care of us."

Clowdus wasn't always a farmer. "I am a graduate of Dartmouth and spent a decade in the corporate world, before switching to raise my kids full time," she revealed, "Before we bought the farm I was a professional photographer - editorial and commercial work - but animals have always been my first true love."

If any readers are thinking of quitting the city for farm life, Clowdus warns that while being rewarding, it's hard work. "An average day in my life is so busy," she said. "I wake up around 5 a.m., have coffee, watch some farming YouTube videos, which is where I've learned everything I know about caring for the land, growing food and tending to animals. I start milking around 6 a.m. and come back in at 7 a.m. or so to watch true crime and have another cup of coffee with my kiddos."

"Then we all go back out and do our group chores and come back in for school around 9 a.m. If it's the summer it's all hands on deck weeding, harvesting, brushing animals, et cetera. It's a very taxing life physically and when the animals are sick or in labor it can be emotionally exhausting, but it's an honest life. It's a life that provides wonderfully for us and all of our animals and that's worth the effort."

The video has been viewed nearly 600,000 times, with users on TikTok loving the footage.

"The fact that she showed you her baby really solidifies her trust in you," commented one user. "Oh man this is sooo how I am! Crying and apologizing because I wasn't there to support a mama during birth! What a beautiful baby and mama!!" said another.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC