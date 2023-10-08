BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,000 FIRST BET CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $150 BONUS OR $1,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET BET365 CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER UP TO $1,000 SECOND-CHANCE BETS POINTSBET CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

When considering these Cowboys-49ers betting promos from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, bet365, BetMGM and PointsBet, you'll need to understand how each offer works. We've broken down the mechanics of each offer below, which includes promos that bring guaranteed bonus bets and fully-backed first wagers.

Cowboys-49ers Betting Promos Offer $4,900 Bonuses From DraftKings, More

The Dallas Cowboys have had a strong start to their season, entering tonight's game at 3-1. The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, are 4-0 and look like one of the strongest teams in the National Football League. Tonight's game could end up serving as a preview to the playoffs. Let's take a look at the best Cowboys-49ers betting promos for Sunday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus Bets for SNF

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

One of the most straightforward offers on this list comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. Any new player who signs up for an account will earn a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets in exchange for a $5+ wager on Sunday Night Football. It doesn't matter if your first cash bet wins or loses. No matter what, you'll walk away with a 40x return with a wager on Cowboys-49ers. You'll also earn a no-sweat same-game parlay for tonight's primetime matchup.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Sunday Night Football.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Lock-In $200 Bonus With $5 Wager On Cowboys-49ers

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Another huge guaranteed bonus is available with FanDuel Sportsbook. All new bettors who register for an account will turn their first $5 cash bet into $200 in bonus bets win or lose. If your wager settles as a win, you'll also get back the bet along with cash winnings in addition to the bonus bets. There are also a ton of featured same-game parlays available for tonight's game.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook and place a bet on Cowboys-49ers.

Caesars Sportsbook: Grab $1,000 First Bet, $250 Bonus In Kentucky

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 BONUS BET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWK1000 STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars has a four-figure offer available to prospective players. This $1,000 first-bet offer will back your initial cash wager with a bonus bet of up to $1,000. This bonus bet will only convey if your first SNF bet settles as a loss. However, if your bet wins, Caesars will return your wager along with cash winnings and the first-bet offer will simply go away. Players in Kentucky can earn a $250 bonus return win or lose with a $50+ wager on Cowboys-49ers.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to snag a $1,000 first bet for Sunday Night Football. Sign up with Caesars KY promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets no matter what.

Bet365: $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net or $150 Guaranteed Bonus

bet365 BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Next up on this list of Cowboys-49ers betting promos is the choice of two offers from bet365. Any new bettor who signs up with bonus code NEWSXLM can either choose a $150 bonus that will convey win or lose or a $1,000 first-bet safety net. If you select the safety net, you'll either earn a cash profit with a win or bonus bets with a loss. Players in Kentucky, meanwhile, will be able to turn a $1 wager on any game into $365 in bonus bets no matter what.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets or a $1,000 first-bet safety net. Register with bet365 KY bonus code NEWSKY to bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets in Kentucky.

BetMGM: $1,500 First-Bet Offer for Sunday Night Football

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM has the largest first-bet offer on this list. If you take the time to sign up for an account with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK, you will unlock a first-bet offer of up to $1,500. In the event that your first cash wager loses, you'll get a refund in bonus bets. Unlike other offers on this list, the bonus bet refund will convey as five separate bonus bets that can be used on the same matchup or as many as five different games. A $100 loss on the 49ers to win, for example, would earn you back five $20 bonus bets.

Get a $1,500 first-bet offer for Cowboys-49ers when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

PointsBet: Get Up to $1,000 Second-Chance Bets for Cowboys-49ers

PointsBet UP TO $1,000 SECOND-CHANCE BETS CLAIM OFFER States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The final entry on our list of Cowboys-49ers betting promos is a unique offer from PointsBet. In short, PointsBet has opted to offer ten backed wagers of up to $100, totaling $1,000. Over the course of your first ten days as a PointsBet player, you'll be able to wager up to $100 per day on the game of your choice. If the bet wins, you'll collect a cash profit. If it loses, you'll receive up to $100 in second-chance bets. Keep in mind that only cash wagers will qualify for second-chance bets.

Register with PointsBet to grab up to $1,000 in second-chance bets for Sunday Night Football.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.