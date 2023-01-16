Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The final game of wild-card weekend takes place tonight at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as the No. 4-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9, 5-4 home, 4-12-1 ATS) host the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (12-4, 4-4 away, 10-7 ATS) at 8:15 p.m. EST.

There aren't a lot of "firsts" left for Bucs QB Tom Brady at this point in his career, but tonight's game will bring one: this will be the first time in his 23 seasons in the NFL that he's a home underdog in the postseason.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Cowboys -2.5 (-110) -140 O 45.5 (-105) Buccaneers +2.5 (-110) +120 U 45.5 (-115)

The public isn't entirely sold on Brady's demise. When the NFL odds came out last Sunday night, the point spread for this game opened at Dallas -3 with the moneyline at -164/+138 in the Cowboys' favor. Since then, significant money has come in on Tampa, per the NFL public betting trends, and the oddsmakers at DraftKings have moved the line half a point toward the Buccaneers.

The total has remained constant at 45.5. Weather isn't expected to be a factor. The game-time temperature projects to be a comfortable 68 degrees with a zero percent chance of rain.

The winner will move onto face the No. 2-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL playoff bracket.

Bucs dominated Week 1 matchup

A lot has been made of Brady's historical success against the Cowboys, going 7-0 in his career. Most of that is ancient history as far as this game is concerned. The meeting that's most-relevant for present purposes came in Week 1 this year when Tampa crushed Dallas 19-3 in this same venue.

The Tampa defense was smothering all night, holding the Cowboys to just 244 yards, 110 yards fewer than their season average. Dallas QB Dak Prescott was forced from the game with an injury, but that didn't come until the fourth quarter. The Cowboys pivot was just 14/29 (48.3 percent) for 134 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

Penalties were a big part of the Week 1 meeting. Dallas committed twice as many (10 to 5) for nearly three-times as many yards (73 yards to 25).

Brady wasn't exceptional that night - going an efficient 18 of 27 for 212 yards, one TD and one INT - while running back Leonard Fournette did the heavy lifting (127 yards on 21 carries).

Bucs have been awful against the spread

The Bucs' Week 1 victory over Dallas was one of just four games they covered all season as they finished an NFL-worst 4-12-1 against the spread. They also covered in Week 2, which means they were a horrendous 2-12-1 ATS over the final 15 games of the season.

Dallas was among the league's best teams against the spread at 10-7. Only six other teams covered at least 10 games during the regular season.

Tampa Bay is banged up, Dallas is healthy

The Buccaneers had a lengthy injury report come out on Saturday, listing nine players as questionable. Notably, guard Nick Leverett and tight end Kyle Rudolph were "DNP" (did not participate) on Saturday and are unlikely to suit up tonight.

A handful of significant defensive players were also listed as questionable on the report, including nose tackle Vita Vea, outside linebacker Carl Nassib, and a trio of safeties: Keanu Neal, Logan Ryan, and Mike Edwards.

Dallas defense is too hard to trust

When the Cowboys are clicking, they look borderline unstoppable. They finished the season ranked top-five in both scoring offense (27.5 PPG) and scoring defense (20.1 PPG).

But the defense put in some ugly performances as the season wound down. Dallas surrendered at least 26 points in three of its last four, headlined by a 40 spot against the Jaguars (including OT).

Dallas was also considerably better at home (8-1) than on the road (4-4), while Tampa managed to go above .500 (5-4) at Raymond James.

Brady is not the player he used to be - no sane person would argue otherwise - and the injuries on the Tampa side are concerning. But Prescott, who's just 1-3 in the playoffs in his career, is being asked to come into hostile territory and take down a living legend.

I expect Bruce Arians (6-3 postseason) and the Bucs to come in with a better gameplan than Dallas HC Mike McCarthy, who is just 10-9 in his postseason career despite spending 12-plus seasons with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

Pick: Tampa Bay moneyline (+120)

