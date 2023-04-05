Sports

The Craziest Food You Can Buy at Baseball Stadiums—Ranked

The return of Major League Baseball also means fans get the chance to indulge in some of the craziest snacks in U.S. sports.

There are a number of no-holds-barred burgers and pizzas (and a combination of them both) that will be on sale for those who have a huge appetite and a wallet to match, as these snacks don't come cheap.

Here are 10 of the best (or worst, depending on your palette) you can order at your favorite ballpark that could elevate your baseball experience.

MLB food
A ballpark employee prepares popcorn ahead of Game Five of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022. Getty Images

Top 10 Craziest Baseball Stadium Eats

10. New York Mets - Fried chicken donuts

There are a number of new items on the menu at CitiField this season and among them is the delight known as the Fried Chicken Donut.

And the name isn't misleading: It's a piece of fried chicken with a ring donut on either side.

What's not to like?

Michelle Margaux said the food this year is "fire".

9. Miami Marlins - Cubano Gigante

The "Cubano Gigante" is 34 inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds and is made of sweet ham, roasted mojo pork, cheese, pickles, mustard and a special sauce.

It is designed to feed four to eight people and costs $50.

8. Texas Rangers - Boomstick Burger

This is a new take on the iconic 2-foot-long hot dog, but this time it's filled with a Nolan Ryan beef patty topped with Texas Chili Company chili, Rico's nacho cheese, jalapenos, and crisp onion rings inside a fresh-baked brioche bun.

It is made to feed four people at a cost of $34.99.

(The Rangers are also bragging about a "Pizza Dawwg", which looks like it sounds: a hotdog topped with pepperoni, a "Brisket Croissant", and a "Flaming Hot Cheetos Pretzel".)

7. Chicago White Sox - The Authentic

The Authentic is a wheat baguette stuffed to the rafters with turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Louie dressing.

(The team also bragged about their "Colossal Potato Wedges" and "Pineapple Cucumber Chamoy Skewers".)

A post shared by instagram

6. New York Yankees - 99 Burger

The '99 Burger' is made of two 4oz Wagyu beef patties, cheese, pickles, and caramelized onions in a brioche bun with a secret sauce.

It costs $19.99 and you will have to be quick to grab one as there will only be 99 made for purchase at every home game throughout the season.

The team says it's "Aaron Judge-inspired".

A post shared by instagram

5. Chicago White Sox - Champagne of Dogs

The "Champagne of Dogs" will only be available at the Miller High Life Sky Lounge, the other new 500-level bar.

The name comes from Miller High Life's slogan "The Champagne of Beers," and that is what this dog is trying to emulate.

It's a half-pound Vienna Beef footlong dog on a brioche bun topped with champagne Vidalia relish and habanero mustard.

4. Atlanta Braves - Cleanup Burger

Four grilled all-beef patties topped with golden hash brown potato, hickory smoked bacon, cheese, and a sunny-side-up fried egg. Served on a fresh buttermilk Belgian waffle with maple syrup.

Serves up to four people, depending on your appetite.

3. Cleveland Guardians - Pork n' Waffle

Progressive Field is the place to find this treat for your taste buds. In a waffle ice cream cone, there is BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw and mac n' cheese, which will be a dream to eat—albeit a little messy.

2. Cleveland Guardians - Slider Dog

The Guardians' stadium is certainly the place to be for next-level snacks—and they have brought together a favorite breakfast cereal with the classic hot dog and then added a few extras.

The Slider Dog has mac n' cheese, crispy onions and a generous helping of fruit loops added to the dog.

You would be barking mad not to give it a go.

1. Atlanta Braves - The Burgerizza

The Braves have pulled out all the stops with their epic take on the burger and pizza by bringing them together in a one-stop snack that is not for the faint-hearted.

Fortune favors the brave, but it might be that the $16 treat is a step too far.

It's got a 20-ounce burger patty, five slices of cheddar cheese, and several strips of bacon—with two eight-inch pepperoni pizzas as the buns.

A post shared by instagram

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about MLB? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

