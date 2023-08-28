Experts

Creating An Inclusive Organization: A Practical Guide

Creating an inclusive organization is a deliberate, transformative process that requires dedication, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment.

Dr. Liz Wilson , CEO, Include Inc.
In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, fostering inclusion isn't just a noble endeavor — it's a strategic imperative. An inclusive organization is one that not only embraces diversity but also weaves inclusion into the very fabric of its operations. This guide provides the roadmap to creating a high-performing inclusive organization that includes the needs of all identities and intersectionalities.

A Strategic Approach to Inclusion

An inclusive organization doesn't just happen by chance; it's meticulously designed to reflect the diverse communities it serves and requires a holistic transformation that touches every aspect of operations. So, creating an inclusive organization isn't a task for the faint-hearted. It demands a strategic and well-planned approach. It's about dismantling old systems and erecting new ones that embrace all identities and intersectionalities. The journey starts by recognizing that inclusive change is a constant, and inclusion isn't a destination — it's an ongoing commitment.

The Business Case for Inclusion

Why should your organization strive to be an inclusive organization? Beyond the ethical imperative lies a compelling business case. Diverse and inclusive organizational environments not only drive innovation and creativity, but also reduce risks, and support greater performance and consequently position themselves for enduring success. Here are some statistics to help demonstrate inclusion is not just a 'nice-to-have' but a 'must-have' for thriving in the modern business landscape.

Champions of Inclusive Change

The journey to inclusivity doesn't have a single starting point — it can originate anywhere within your organization. However, for lasting impact, it's best driven from the top. The Board and executives should be establishing inclusion as a strategic pillar and follow through by actively and visibly sponsoring and reinforcing inclusive transformation. When leaders set inclusion as a strategic business priority, the ripple effect is impactful and transformative.

Eight Key Components to Your Inclusive Organization Transformation

1. Measure Your Current State

The inclusive transformation journey begins with data. To create an inclusive organization, you must first understand where you stand. Collect comprehensive data that spans all facets of your organization and analyze it to unearth insights that guide your path forward.

2. Identify Priority Areas for Improvement

It's not about fixing everything at once — it's about strategic focus and getting things prioritized. Determine which areas need the most attention, are the quickest to address, are foundational to other changes, and/or will return the greatest positive impact. Then create your plan.

3. Engage Key Stakeholders

Inclusion is a collective effort. Rally people from executive leaders to operational teams, and from employee resource groups to diversity advocates. Forge a coalition of change-makers who have lived-experience and those who champion the cause.

4. Change the System

Inclusion goes beyond individuals, HR processes, and the employee experience — it's about transforming the organizational system. Align your organizational strategy, policies, processes, and performance metrics to cultivate an inclusive environment where diversity can thrive.

5. Consult to Create Inclusive Solutions

Who knows their inclusion needs better than those who've been underrepresented and with lived-experience? Undertake inclusive consultation to engage diverse people and perspectives to co-create solutions that truly resonate and address the 8-inclusion needs of all people.

6. Manage the Change

Inclusive transformation requires more than a few 'good idea' or 'ad-hoc' initiatives or projects. Adopt and employ strategic and tactical organizational and behavioral change methodologies that ensure inclusive ways of working and decision-making sustainably become an integral part of your organization's DNA.

7. Build Capability

Inclusive organizations are powered by capable individuals. Develop the skills, knowledge, and behaviors that empower your workforce to take inclusive action and make inclusive decisions in their daily roles.

8. Measure and Track Progress

Inclusion is an ongoing journey. Continuously measure your progress, transparently share that progress with your people, celebrate achievements, and pivot when necessary to ensure that your organization is continually improving.

Charting the Course to Inclusion

Creating an inclusive organization isn't an overnight feat. It's a deliberate, transformative process that requires dedication, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment. By creating an inclusive organization, you're not just shaping a better workplace or employee experience; you're driving your organization toward a brighter, more innovative, and prosperous future.

