Crocodile Beaten to Death After Killing Young Boy

A crocodile has been beaten to death in India after it reportedly killed a 14-year-old boy.

Ankit Kumar had stopped to bathe in the water of the River Ganges with his family when the crocodile attacked on June 13, the ANI news agency reported.

Nearby family members tried to save the boy but it was too late, and angry locals then turned on the crocodile. They lured it out of the river and proceeded to beat it with sticks, the news agency reported.

Forest officials arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

"We have received information that a crocodile has been killed. The reason is not yet known. Forest officials have reached the spot and an investigation is being done. Action will be taken against the violators for violating the Wildlife Protection Act," a district forest officer said, ANI reported.

According to local media, the crocodile was stuck in the river because of low water levels.

A file photo of a saltwater crocodile. A teenager was reportedly killed by a crocodile in India. hindenburgdalhoff

An Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Although the exact species of crocodile hasn't been confirmed, India is home to saltwater crocodiles, which are known for being aggressive.

Saltwater crocodiles can grow to 23 feet long and they are extremely dangerous. They have a bite force of 3,700 PSI—the most powerful of any species in the animal kingdom.

However, attacks like this are still extremely rare. Crocodiles don't hunt humans, and rarely attack unless they feel directly provoked or threatened.

In May, a Cambodian man was killed and ripped apart by 40 crocodiles after he fell into their enclosure on a reptile farm.

The man, named only as Nam in reports at the time, of Po Banteay Chey village in Siem Reap, had been attempting to transport a crocodile out of a cage when the incident occurred.

However, as he was maneuvering the crocodile with the help of a stick, the creature grabbed it with its jaws and pulled him into a pool that contained dozens of other reptiles.

In another incident, at the beginning of May, parts of a missing man were found inside a crocodile in Australia.

The man—65-year-old Kevin Darmody—had last been seen at a popular saltwater habitat in northern Queensland.

A search was initiated for him, during which police killed two huge saltwater crocodiles. They measured 13.5 feet and 9 feet, respectively.

Although his remains were only found in one of them, officials investigating the event believe both were involved in the attack.

