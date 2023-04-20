World

Cruise Ship Passenger Sexually Assaulted by Nurse on Board—Police

By
World Crime Cruise ship Sexual assault
  • A passenger was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male nurse on a cruise ship that ported in Nassau, Bahamas, on Tuesday, according to reports.
  • It reportedly occurred when the 43-year-old woman visited the ship's infirmary seeking medical attention early that morning.
  • Police responded and arrested a 34-year-old man.

An American cruise ship passenger who sought medical attention was allegedly sexually assaulted by a nurse, police have said.

Police in the Bahamas said a 43-year-old woman, of Cleveland, Ohio, visited the ship's infirmary at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a local news report.

She was administered a dose of medication by a male nurse, who allegedly sexually assaulted her moments later, police reported. Law enforcement was called and a 34-year-old man arrested.

The report did not identify the suspect or the cruise ship in question.

The alleged incident took place on a ship that ported in Nassau, Bahamas, on Tuesday, according to Cruise Law News, which is run by maritime lawyer Jim Walker.

Cruise Law News reported that at least four ships stopped in Nassau on Tuesday: the Carnival Sunshine, the Carnival Liberty, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, and MSC Seascape.

Cruise ships in Nassau
Royal Caribbean ship Allure of the Seas (L) and Carnival Cruise ships Liberty and Elation are seen in Nassau, Bahamas on April 29, 2019. Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Newsweek has contacted Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises for comment via email.

Certain crimes that occur on cruise ships that embark and disembark in the U.S. are required to be reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation under the Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act.

Read more

According to a database maintained by the Department of Transportation, 87 alleged sexual assaults were reported on cruise ships last year.

The data shows they include 31 reported sexual assaults on cruise ships operated by Carnival, 22 on Royal Caribbean and four on MSC ships.

In October last year, a 51-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kissing a 5-year-old girl on a Carnival cruise ship. He was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct after the ship returned to Miami.

The man was banned from traveling on Carnival cruise ships, a spokesperson of the cruise line told Newsweek at the time.

Just weeks prior, police in Massachusetts launched an investigation into a report of a sexual assault on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

The alleged assault took place previously while the Norwegian Breakaway was traveling between Providence and Boston, Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the state police, said at the time.

The alleged victim and suspect are both ship employees, according to Procopio.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC