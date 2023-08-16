Dismembered Body of U.S. Crypto Millionaire Found in Bulgaria

The dismembered body of a murdered cryptocurrency mogul was reportedly found in Bulgaria's capital Sofia.

The remains of Christian Peev, 41, who holds United States and Bulgarian citizenship were found stuffed in a toilet by plumbers who had been called to clear a blocked drain, British newspaper The Mirror reported.

Peev had graduated from an American university and built his fortune through crypto investments. Investigators believe that he was killed between August 8 and August 9 and that the alleged killer was Vesco Valchinov, whom he had met around six years previously. He had been reported missing on August 10.

Bulgarian media reported that Peev had helped Valchinov with crypto investments, suggesting that the killing had been motivated by money. Peev is the second crypto millionaire to be found dead in brutal circumstances within a month. Body parts of Fernando Pérez Algaba were found in a red suitcase dumped in Ingeniero Budge, Buenos Aires, on July 23.

