World

Dismembered Body of U.S. Crypto Millionaire Found in Bulgaria

By
World Bulgaria Cryptocurrency Crime

The dismembered body of a murdered cryptocurrency mogul was reportedly found in Bulgaria's capital Sofia.

The remains of Christian Peev, 41, who holds United States and Bulgarian citizenship were found stuffed in a toilet by plumbers who had been called to clear a blocked drain, British newspaper The Mirror reported.

Peev had graduated from an American university and built his fortune through crypto investments. Investigators believe that he was killed between August 8 and August 9 and that the alleged killer was Vesco Valchinov, whom he had met around six years previously. He had been reported missing on August 10.

Bulgarian media reported that Peev had helped Valchinov with crypto investments, suggesting that the killing had been motivated by money. Peev is the second crypto millionaire to be found dead in brutal circumstances within a month. Body parts of Fernando Pérez Algaba were found in a red suitcase dumped in Ingeniero Budge, Buenos Aires, on July 23.

Crypto currency image
Stock photo of Bitcoin token lying on Euro bank notes on March 13, 2022, in Bristol, England. The remains of a crypto millionaire, Christian Peev, were found in Sofia, Bulgaria. Getty Images

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC