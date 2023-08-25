The automotive industry needs to reduce or eliminate its dependence on rare earth elements to be truly sustainable. While electric vehicles (EVs) are significantly better for the environment than typical internal combustion engine vehicles, conventional EVs use large amounts of rare earth elements (REE) in their motors. Sourcing REE, which relies heavily on the use of toxic chemicals, results in two tons of toxic waste for every kilogram of REE used. A conventional EV typically uses well over a kilogram of REE-magnets. The mining process for every ton of rare earth produced yields 75 cubic meters of wastewater and one ton of radioactive residue, according to a 2021 report by the Harvard International Review.

Mining for REE is a complicated process that is often poorly regulated, which can lead to environmental contamination and disruption of ecosystems, raising public health concerns for local communities. In 1992, Mitsubishi Chemical closed a rare earth refinery located in north-central Malaysia that residents claimed was the cause of birth defects and leukemia cases. Mitsubishi Chemical spent $100 million on the cleanup in the years after, which included the removal of roughly 11,000 truckloads of radioactive material. Reportedly one of the largest radioactive waste cleanup sites in Asia, this is just one example of many that demonstrate the environmental impact and health risks associated with REE mining.

The EV industry has recently acknowledged the risks of relying on these materials, and industry leaders are advocating for reduced dependence on REE amid the global push to eventually phase out gas-powered vehicles. Most recently, Tesla announced plans to eliminate the use of rare earth elements in their motors.

Current U.S. EV production faces disruption as REE supplies become restricted by limited global supplies, a tense geopolitical climate, and trade barriers. China is one of the most dominant countries in the world in the rare earths supply chain. As of last year, China accounted for 70 percent of world mine production of rare earths. In 2019, China contained roughly 85 percent of the world's capacity to process rare earth ores into material that can be used by manufacturers.

An electric car is recharged. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

China reportedly plans to make amendments to its technology export restriction list, including a ban or restriction on rare earth magnet technology, sometime this year. Other countries are already limiting exports of raw materials critical for EV production. In June, Namibia's government announced a ban on the export of REE and unprocessed lithium as the country looks to profit from the rise in global demand.

While REE is an important component in many high tech devices, from smart phones and computer monitors to lasers and X-ray machines, the automotive industry is one of the largest end-users. Automakers are moving in the right direction by developing viable alternatives but not quickly enough to meet the high demand in the race to net-zero emissions by 2050. Within the last few years, Tesla, Nissan, BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes Benz have all committed to reducing and/or eliminating rare earth magnets in some of their vehicles. Newer generations of externally excited synchronous motors (EESMs) have demonstrated remarkable efficiency while simultaneously eliminating REE use.

In 2022, global sales of EVs surpassed 10 million cars for the first time. As EV sales continue to grow exponentially, eliminating the need for REE in EV motors will allow EVs to be more affordable and accessible while reducing the negative side effects of the EV transition.

R. Scott Bailey is president and CEO of San Jose-based Tula Technology. Tula's Dynamic Motor Drive (DMD®) uses proprietary control algorithms that improve the efficiency of EESMs to levels beyond what is achievable with the best permanent magnet motors.

