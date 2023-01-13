Cute Kid's Interview With Raiders' Davante Adams Goes Viral—'A Natural'

A young reporter has gone viral after his focused pitch side interview with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams caught the imagination of all those who viewed the footage.

Jeremiah, who is 10 years old, showed that he has all the skills to be a budding sports reporter with a relaxed presentation to camera of his interview with Adams and composed questioning of the NFL star.

The youngster's interview on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium has been viewed nearly 4 million times after the Raiders shared his skills on their social media pages.

The NFL team introduced Jeremiah to its fans, and the wider public, by captioning the clip: "Our newest (and cutest) reporter on the job with @tae15adams"

Jeremiah showed that he wasn't daunted by the opportunity to interview Adams and was looking fresh as he dressed in a shirt and tie and had a mini microphone in hand to catch every last word.

After checking that the camera was rolling, Jeremiah made his introductions, saying: "I'm here with Davante Adams, wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders."

He then went on to share some stats about his interviewee, saying: "He's got 95 receptions for 1,443 yards, he's got 14 touchdowns and he averages 15 yards per catch. It's an honor and a privilege to meet you today."

Jeremiah and Adams shook hands before the youngster launched into his question.

He asked: "So, one of my greatest memories of my life is going to your camp and doing a seven-on-seven against you."

"So what are your greatest memories in your childhood?"

Crouching down, Adams answered: "When I was young, maybe about seven or eight years old, I had an opportunity to meet J.J. Stokes who was on the San Francisco 49ers at the time, and that memory stuck with me cause I was the first professional athlete that I met and it was just a great experience.

"Really nice guy, he helped out all of the young kids and gave us great advice so I'd probably have to say that."

To commemorate the moment, the pair posed for a photo in which Jeremiah showed he was every bit as cool as he was with his interviewing skills.

Just to show that it was no fluke, Jeremiah has a number of interviews on his TikTok and Instagram pages, in which he continually shows that he is a natural in front of the camera.

Fans and media members were quick to share praise for the young man's efforts with NFL.com's Judy Battista commenting on Twitter: "Love everything about this."

Jason Horowitz, who is dubbed 'The Voice of the Raiders' said: "The future voice of the Raiders. Hope to have him in the booth next season"

Former U.S. soccer goalkeeper Tony Meola tweeted: "This is so good!"

Another added: "Wow. That intro was amazing. Future @SportsCenter host?"

The plaudits continued to rain down on Jeremiah, with another tweeting: "This young man is going to be a star! They should put him on ESPN now!"

He was labeled "natural" in another tweet while he was hailed by another, who wrote: "That was one well prepared young man. Set up was perfect. Had his facts in order, tied his personal experience to his question. I don't know how he winds up doing anything else for a living."

