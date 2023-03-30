Dachshund Refuses To Exceed His 'One Speed' in Hilarious Clip

An adorable video of a dachshund waddling along at his own speed has delighted the internet and amassed over 748,000 views.

In the video, uploaded by TikTok user @motherofsausages, a black and tan sausage dog wearing an orange puffer jacket can be seen shuffling along the road towards the camera.

The text reads: "My sausage dog who only has one speed and refuses to exceed it."

Users in the comments loved the video. "He thinks he's going fast and that's all that matters," said one user, while another commented: "He's got little legs he's going as fast as he can."

A stock image of a Dachshund wearing a jacket. A Dachshund wearing a jacket similar to this has delighted viewers on TikTok with his special walk. Ирина Мещерякова/Getty Images

"Dachshund" is a German word meaning "badger dog," and while the modern colloquial name of "sausage dog" refers more to their shape, their German name refers to their original purpose.

Some 600 years ago the dogs were bred to have short legs and long bodies to dig their way into badger dens, and kill the animals they found there.

Why Do Dachshunds Have Short Legs?

The short answer is incredibly selective breeding. Short-legged dogs do exist in the wild, try Googling the "bush dog" a conservatively legged rare, wild canine found in Central and South America. However, as mentioned above, the dachshund was bred for a specific purpose.

According to National Geographic, as dachshunds develop, the growing tips of their limb bones harden early, "stunting their growth and leading to a type of dwarfism called chondrodysplasia. The same applies to at least 19 modern breeds including corgis, Pekingese and basset hounds, all of which have very short, curved legs."

In 2009, a study from a team of scientists led by Heidi Parker from the National Genome Research Institute discovered that there is a genetic match between the short legs of all the 19 breeds, "and it's one with surprising relevance for dwarfism in humans," National Geographic reports.

What Is Intervertebral Disc Disease in Dachshunds?

Due to their elongated spine, dachshunds can develop a condition known as intervertebral disc disease (IVDD).

IVDD occurs when the discs between the bones of the spinal column burst or move into the space containing the spinal cord. This can cause pain, nerve damage or even paralysis, and according to pet advice website Vet Help Direct, IVDD can affect one in five dachshunds.

It has become popular in recent years to mix larger breeds with dachshunds to produce short-legged versions of them. This mixed breeding can sometimes lower the chances of IVDD in the puppies, however, not always.

Vet Help Direct report that the back problems will persist if the breeder wants to maintain the aesthetic of the long back.

"If however, you are willing to sacrifice the length of your dachshunds back and breed them to be more normally proportioned, then there is a much better chance of escaping this horrible disease," they say.

Newsweek has reached out to @motherofsausages via email for comment.

