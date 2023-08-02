Dachshund's 'Dramatic' Reaction to Pins and Needles in Paw Melts Hearts

Has your dog ever been unable to place its paw on the floor, similar to how humans react when trying to get up after their feet fall asleep?

One dachshund appeared to have this predicament in a viral clip posted by @pacos_place, the TikTok account of Paco's Place, a "hotel for dachshunds" based in Staffordshire, England. The video has so far garnered over 228,000 views.

But can dogs really get that "pins and needles" tingling feeling in their feet?

Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinarian at Fetched, a U.K.-based dog nutraceuticals company, told Newsweek: "While dogs can theoretically get pins and needles, it's not personally something I've ever seen happen, and I can imagine any event would be mild and short-lived."

A stock image shows a dachshund standing with one of its paws raised in the air. A video of a dachshund's "dramatic" reaction to a tingling sensation in his foot has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The clip shows a dachshund standing with its right paw lifted above a carpeted floor. A message overlaid on the clip reads: "Turns out dogs can get pins and needles."

Simon said: "A dachshund displaying this type of behavior is much more likely to be suffering from a neurological issue, perhaps due to spinal cord compression such as intervertebral disc disease, a slipped disc."

Dachshunds may develop orthopedic problems because of their dwarfed bodies and long backs, According to an article published by the VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains.

"Dachshunds should never jump off furniture or out of someone's arms, run up and down stairs, or play rough games of tug because these movements may rupture their naturally vulnerable spinal discs," the VCA's website advises.

Some TikTokers were concerned that the dog's behavior in the post could be a sign of another health problem. User 817590484550 wrote: "That could be something more serious." The original poster replied: "It's not, don't worry."

In a later comment, the original poster said: "Paco is so dramatic with everything."

The dachshund's reaction in the clip moved some TikTok users.

Susan Higgins wrote, "Aww poor little guy," while gloriamartinez2926 said, "Aww poor baby."

NeFrEt Ori said: "Awwww, gotta kiss that lil paw."

Others revealed similar experiences with their own dogs. Tyler Close said: "Happened to my doxies back legs and freaked me out."

User chey wrote: "Mine done this the other day and took him to the vets, turned out he's got a deformed elbow."

Bobby-Bhuna said: "My baby hates leaving the house, we go to visit my mum, he starts limping."

Katie Mackender wrote: "[Mine] does this when food is around, it's his 'I want that' pose but with a bent leg."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. The video has not been independently verified.

