Dachshund's Facial Expression While Woman Prepares Chicken Delights Viewers

A video of a dachshund looking longingly at a chicken wing has gone viral on TikTok with more than 20 million views.

In the clip posted by @Xtdivočák, a black-and-tan dachshund can be seen staring unblinkingly at a chicken wing in a woman's hands, with its tongue sticking out.

One TikTok user commented, "Have you tried switching it off and back on again?" while another wrote, "Not a single thought behind those eyes."

While it's hard to resist a chicken wing, the American Kennel Club reports that it is essential that you should not feed your dog cooked chicken bones. The AKC adds that you should not give your dog cooked bones of any kind.

However, you can "offer raw meat bones," and you should supervise your dog at all times when chewing. The problem is, "cooked bones splinter into shards that can cause choking and serious damage to the dog's mouth, throat, or intestines. Cooking can also remove nutrients from the bone."

In an article on the AKC website, experts say that raw bones can be a good source of minerals and nutrients, and chewing can help prevent plaque build-up and gum disease by stimulating saliva enzymes.

How Do I Stop My Dog Begging for Food?

Begging for food is natural for dogs, but it can be a nuisance, for example, during a dinner party, or when trying to relax with a takeout.

In an article on pet-advice website Fetch, it reads, "If you've given your dog table food in the past, they'll likely become more persistent in asking for it. Dogs will always want your food, but you can teach them to leave you alone while you eat. Table scraps are not healthy for your dog, and you should limit how much human food you give them.

"Training them to stop begging will be better for their health and your peace of mind. Stopping this behavior quickly will help you and your family eat without being bothered."

Keep your dog in another room while you eat. Giving them certain commands or distracting them with a toy can help when they start begging. "If your dog doesn't give up asking for food after you've tried to get them to do something else, you'll want to start training," says Fetch.

