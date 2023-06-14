How Dachshund Family Uses Outdoor Ramp Viewed by 9M: 'A Slide'

If there's one breed of dog that embodies 'big-dog energy' and brings joy to all who own them, it's the dachshund.

One man who knows the delights of owning dachshunds is veterinarian Adam Christman, 45, who has five. A viral video posted on June 13 to his TikTok account @dr.adamchristman52 has over 9.2 million views. In it, Christman's dogs can be seen enjoying themselves on a custom-built slide in his garden, each in their own unique way.

Christman's dachshunds are called Chelsea, 15; Connor, 11; Carl, 6; Clark W. Griswold, 4; and Capone, 12 weeks.

Photo of Christman at home with his two nephews and five dogs. "Me and my nephews Logan and Gavin with the pack!" the veterinarian told Newsweek. Courtesy of Adam Christman

"My typical routine is letting the dogs out to do their business in the backyard. Pure organized chaos," Christman told Newsweek. "Clark W. Griswold loves to steal my shoe down the ramp. And my newest addition, Capone, realizes that working smarter not harder involves him sliding down the ramp versus walking down it instead."

Christman added that dachshunds are prone to back disease, which was his inspiration for the slide. "It's known as intervertebral disc disease (IVDD)," he said. "One way veterinarians and dog parents help minimize that is using ramps versus stairs. Decreasing jumping and any jolting to the dogs with long backs can help avoid IVDD and injury to their backs and legs."

IVDD affects 19 to 24 percent of dachshunds, and they are one to two times more likely to develop the condition than other breeds, according to pet-nutrition brand Purina.

Capone has a very unique style of using the ramp. In the video, he can be seen rubbing his face on the fabric, before sliding down with his back legs out behind him. He then runs back up for a second go. "First, he thinks about it, and then there he goes," Christman can be heard saying.

A photo of Christman's adorable quintet of dachshunds on a dog bed. His five pets are called Chelsea, 15; Connor, 11; Carl, 6; Clark W. Griswold, 4; and Capone, 12 weeks. Courtesy of Adam Christman

Christman clearly gets a huge amount of joy from his five dogs. "They are my mental vitamin every day. Whether I'm having a good day or a challenging day, my dogs are there for me 100 percent and make my life feel complete," he said. "As a veterinarian, they are my 'why'. They are why I chose to be in such a wonderful profession caring for animals and improving their health and welfare. I enjoy being their voices as they have given me so much joy and happiness.

"The human-animal bond is the strongest bond on the planet. A dog loves you more than it loves itself. Dogs teach us unconditional love, patience and kindness... something we all need to learn more of in this world. Nothing beats the love of a dog," Christman added.

As a veterinarian and dog lover, he offered his top three tips for making your dog happy.

1. Get on the floor and play with them. Physically getting on the floor and being on their level is "next level" of playfulness. Be silly, goofy and do not take yourself seriously. Enjoy it as they truly love playing with you.

2. Enrich their lives daily. It's not just putting them in the backyard... it's walking them, taking them to pet-friendly businesses, providing enrichment toys, mentally stimulating them and challenging them that gives them purpose and fulfills their satisfaction bucket.

3. Snuggle with them. Whether you are checking emails, watching a show, reading a book or napping, include your dog in those "self-care" moments. They need to experience your human connection as it deepens your human-animal bond with them.

TikTok users loved the sweet video. "I want a dachshund family," commented one user. "This makes me so happy," wrote another. "The cutest thing I have ever seen omg [oh my god]. Capone doing the slide sooo cute," posted a third user.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.