Dachshund Shows Who His Favorite 'Pawrent' Is in Hilarious Video

A miniature dachshund appears to have made it abundantly clear who his favorite human is in a hilarious video posted to social media by his owners.

In a clip shared to TikTok by vinniethedax, a wiener dog named Vinnie from Kent, England, can be seen dashing along the beach, seemingly heading straight for one of his human companions, who can be seen standing with his arms wide open to receive him.

Unfortunately for the man, Vinnie had another destination in mind. The pint-sized canine instead makes a beeline for the woman who is filming the encounter. "When he loves his Dad but Mum is the favourite pawrent," an on-screen caption reads.

When it comes to humans, dogs are known for being an especially affectionate species. A study published in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience found that dogs would rather receive cuddles and affection than an edible treat.

As part of the research, scientists scanned the brains of 15 dogs during a series of experiments. The first had the canines presented with objects associated with praise and objects associated with food. In 13 of the 15 dogs studied, researchers noticed that the areas of the brain associated with decision making and reward lit up more when they saw the former.

A second experiment had the dogs placed in a Y-shaped maze that gave them the option of running toward their owner for praise or a bowl of treats. Once again, 13 of the 15 dogs studied opted for the praise.

Based on the TikTok video, it's clear Vinnie that enjoys the attention and affection of his owners. Unfortunately for the man in the video, it appears the dog prefers that attention to come from the woman.

Fortunately, his owners are able to see the funny side of it all, writing alongside the clip that they are "just kidding" and have no doubt that their dog loves them "both equally." That didn't stop viewers from having a field day over the footage, which has already been watched over 3.4 million times on TikTok.

One fan imagined Vinnie declaring: "Hi dad bye dad.... Mommyyyyyy!" as he made his way across the beach toward the camera. Another user thought it was hilarious that "he didn't even slow down" to say hello to the man in the video

Another viewer was equally amused that the dog showed "no hesitation" in making a choice.

Stock images show a dachshund on the beach. In a TikTok video, a pet pooch makes no secret of who his favorite owner is. Antipov/Nicolas Dupont/Getty

Thankfully, one fan came up with a creative way of softening the blow and making both "pawrents" feel special, writing: "I like to think one is their favorite and the other is [their] best friend."

Vinnie isn't the first dachshund to garner attention on social media, of course. A similar-looking pair of dog siblings generated debate on TikTok after their owner shared footage of their unusual nighttime routine.

Another dachshund, meanwhile, drew fury after being photographed with an "evil smirk" playing across its face, having just trashed its owner's living room. Then there's the wiener dog who garnered millions of fans online after its owner shared a wild clip showcasing the dog's insistence on being included in every second of their waking lives.

By these standards, Vinnie's snub is a mere inconvenience.

Newsweek has contacted vinniethedax for comment.

