Dachshund's First Party Doesn't Go as Planned in Hilarious Video

A dachshund's first appearance at a party didn't quite go to plan for her owner, with the "shy" sausage dog refusing to play with the other pups.

In the cute clip shared by TikToker @sausymillie, Millie and her owners are attending a garden party. The yard is filled with dogs and their owners, with the hounds happily playing on the grass.

But Millie refuses to get off her dad's knee, staring anxiously at the party guests. After a while, she goes for a little wander around her owner's chair and relaxes in a bed nearby, but she still refuses to engage with the other dogs.

Dachshund Millie sitting on her dad's knee
Millie didn't want to play with the other dogs at the party. She chose to hang out with humans instead. @sausymillie

Eventually, her mom walks over and picks Millie up, placing her with the other pooches. Unfortunately, Millie isn't in the mood and immediately trots off in the opposite direction.

"Millie's first party and she was not having it with any of the other dogs," the TikToker wrote in the video captions. "She's definitely the awkward shy kid."

They may be small in stature, but dachshunds have big personalities. One of America's most beloved dog breeds, dachshunds—also known as "sausage" or "wiener dogs—are lively and spirited, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

Although their signature short legs aren't made for long-distance running or swimming, dachshunds are full of energy and love to play. However, Millie appears to be the exception to the rule, preferring to hang out with her humans.

An intelligent hunting dog bred to follow their instincts, the breed is also known for its stubbornness, which can make them tough to train. And as Millie proves, a dachshund will do what a dachshund wants to do.

Dachshund Millie running away from her owner
When Millie's owner encouraged her to join the other dogs, she made a run for it. She didn't want to party. @sausymillie

TikTok users found the sausage dog's attitude to parties relatable, with the clip receiving over 25,000 views and more than 2,000 likes.

"Same dog, same," commented Robin.

"Me too buddy," said Miss Kimberley.

"The introvert of the group," wrote Motheroo.

"She's an independent lady," said Ollie.

"My sausage is the same," commented user7518483749719.

"So it's a dachshund thing..." joked Eryka. "Thought mine was just shy."

"My ween was like this," wrote Meredith. "I would call him the 'playground monitor' because he would just watch the other pups." To which @sausymillie replied: "Why are they like this?"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

