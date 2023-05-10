Dachshund Owner Reveals How They Spotted Their Pet's Spinal Disorder

A miniature dachshund called Cookie has gone viral on social media after her owner shared footage of her recovery journey from a spinal disorder.

In a video that has been viewed over 300,000 times on TikTok, owner Leo Hoang, from London, explained how he spotted the early warning signs and what he did to address them.

Photos of Cookie before the symptoms developed (left) and just before surgery (right). Cookie's condition developed quickly after subtle signs caused Hoang to worry. @choco.and.cookie/Leo Hoang

"She's usually a very bubbly and affectionate dog, however when we noticed she didn't want to get out of bed or join us for cuddles, we knew something was wrong," Hoang told Newsweek. "Back in November 2022, she started showing signs of being lethargic and not wanting to move. We took her to the vets who then prescribed her anti-inflammatory medication along with two weeks crate rest.

"However, about a month later she started showing the same symptoms. We took her for a short walk where we noticed her right leg wasn't quite right. This is the start of where the IVDD diagnosis became more apparent."

In the footage on Hoang's TikTok page, @sausagevlog, Cookie's right leg can be seen slightly swinging underneath her. However, when they went to the vet, the problem seemed to have disappeared.

The next day, Cookie massively degraded overnight. "It shocked me to see a slow walk the night before to not being able to stand eight hours later," Hoang said. "It's crazy how fast it happens!"

Cookie went back to the vet and was referred for an MRI on January 19. The scan confirmed that Cookie was suffering from intervertebral disc disease (IVDD)—a degenerative disorder in which the gelatinous cushions between the vertebrae become swollen and break down.

"It really did break our hearts," Hoang said.

IVDD is caused by a variety of genetic, physical and lifestyle-related risk factors. Dachshund's are 10 to 12 times more likely to develop the condition compared to other dog breeds, with between 19 and 24 percent showing clinical signs during their lifetime.

Photos of Cookie after receiving surgery. At first, she had to be carried in a sling. Leo Hoang/@choco.and.cookie

IVDD can be treated with surgery, although there is no guarantee that the pup patient will be able to walk again.

"We have been informed that she will need four weeks of crate rest and she has a 75 percent chance of walking again," Hoang said immediately after the surgery. "Only time will tell how things will progress, but bottom line she should not be in pain anymore."

Twelve weeks later, Cookie is 90 percent back to her usual self, although her legs are still a bit wobbly at times. "The advice we have been given from our physiotherapist is that she may be six months to 18 months post-op to be where she was before IVDD, so we are just taking it day-by-day with physio and light exercise," Hoang said.

Twelve weeks after surgery, Cookie is feeling more like her usual self. Leo Hoang/@choco.and.cookie

Luckily, the surgery has not seemed to have had an impact on her personality. "She is just as cheeky and sweet as before," Hoang said. "Her personality is 100 percent fully back and she's testing so many boundaries! But this is due to her very cheeky nature which is very much her!"

Hoang hopes that the video of Cookie's recovery will help spread awareness about the condition among pet owners. "I would encourage everyone to check their pet insurance to make sure everything is up to date and has enough coverage for surgery," he said. "I would also encourage you to learn as much as you can about IVDD if you have a dog that is pre-disposed to it."

However, a predisposition to IVDD should not stop your dog from living a fun and fulfilled life. "Despite IVDD being an issue, I would strongly encourage any dachshund owner to not live their life in anxiety about their pup getting it," Hoang said. "Enjoy today and just be aware that if the day ever comes, there is still a chance for a positive outcome and provided your pup is pain free, they can still live a happy life!"