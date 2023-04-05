Dachshund Puppy's First Bark Caught on Camera in Adorable Clip

A puppy named Chaka has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of his first bark recorded by his owner went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Friday, under the username Chakatheweenie, the mini dachshund can be seen jumping around on the rug, barking for the very first time.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "I caught his first bark on camera," followed by: "Starts barking training immediately."

Users were quick to point out that while they may be happy with the puppy's first words now, they will probably not look forward to what's coming next, as dachshund are a very loud breed, and once they start barking, they never stop.

According to pet wellness expert Wag Walking, dachshunds bark so much because they can. Their website states: "They were given the lungs to handle the job. Not only do they bark incessantly but their barks are also quite loud, a super ability owing to their large lungs which are located behind their huge chests."

They also bark because they are territorial animals, and if they see or sense someone approaching, they immediately perceive them as a threat and start barking.

In order to stop a dachshund from barking as much as they do, the first thing to do as an owner is provide your dog with an environment that suits his personality, and if you don't have a yard for him to run around in, take him to the dog park for a daily walk or run.

The post quickly gained popularity on social media attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 196,100 views and 36,400 likes.

One user, Nadinelarkin_, commented: "I cried when my dachshund first barked I felt like my child spoke their first word." And Emmy Wasilik said: "It's all downhill from there." Brooke Claroni joked: "First of many."

Jg4267 wrote: "And he came out the gates SWINGING with the growl warm up and everything." And Cass said: "Now it will never end." Jojomarie587 added: "Ahhh so cute. I love me some ween bean tiktok!" It's Bruno joked: "Ferocious!"

Another user, Edmax400, commented: "After the dash's first woof, unfortunately there's no way back." And Sam said: "Oh that is a SASSY bark." Turshai wrote: "Lol their first bark is almost like a baby's first words. Shockkkerrr." And Doeverge added: "The first of many, many, many barks. Never met a Doxie that didn't talk a lot."

