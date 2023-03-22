Dachshund Puppy Reacting To Warm Laundry Melts Hearts: 'Favorite Thing'

A laundry-obsessed sausage dog is melting hearts on TikTok, having received over 370,000 views from dog lovers.

In the cute clip shared by user @thefinneganbleu, nine-month-old dachshund Finnegan can be seen relaxing on his owners' bed. The tiny pup looks up as his human approaches with a basket full of clean laundry, fresh out of the dryer.

As soon as she tips the clothes onto the bed, Finnegan dives into the pile, his tail wagging as he starts to make himself comfortable.

"My dog's favorite thing is warm laundry," Finnegan's owner wrote alongside the footage.

"He'll be here till it goes cold."

Viewers couldn't get enough of Finnegan and his love for laundry, with the footage receiving almost 45,000 likes.

Why Do Dogs Love Clean Laundry?

Zack Keithy, the owner and chief editor at Daily Dog Drama, said canines love warm objects and spaces because they provide a sense of comfort and security.

"As pack animals, dogs are naturally drawn to warmth and closeness," he told Newsweek.

"Seeking out warm objects can be a way for them to replicate this feeling of security."

Dogs have a higher body temperature than humans, so a warm load of laundry can be very appealing to pooches. However, dogs, particularly puppies, are also attracted to certain textures.

"They prefer to chew on soft items, such as fabric or plush toys, due to their natural instinct to explore the world through their mouths," Keithy said.

But what if you want to stop your pet from rolling around in your freshly-washed clothes?

According to Keithy, the best way to prevent your dog from hanging out in the laundry is to "keep it out of their sight" to begin with.

'Buy That Dog a Heated Blanket'

Dog owners could relate to Finnegan's passion for toasty textiles, with user madison writing: "This is my dachshund's favorite thing too. He always knows and chases the basket!"

"Warm laundry is the ultimate dachshund fantasy," agreed Currently Cake.

"Our Doberman used to love napping in our pile of clean laundry," commented Georgia.

"My Willow also loves a hot blanket fresh out of the drier," said Linda Wainscott.

"Ours does the same, so laundry never gets folded," wrote mushu.

"[Mine] waits at the dryer when I open the door and if he's not already there, he comes running when he hears it open," said Shelly.

"Yeah, but now the clean laundry smells like Fritos," joked Heather Cooper.

User Brigitte Marie Simon suggested to the TikToker: "Buy that dog a heated blanket immediately."

