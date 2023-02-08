Dachshund Puppy Watching 'Modern Family' in Bed Melts Hearts: 'Queen of Sass'

An adorable video of a dachshund puppy chilling in bed has gone viral on TikTok with more than 47.7 million views.

In the footage posted by Orla Burns, a brown dachshund puppy can be seen relaxing upright on its back on a bed. The dog is in a very human position, watching Modern Family with her owners. At one point, Ms. Burns can be heard laughing behind the camera, as the puppy turns her head and gives her a side-eye glance.

The caption reads, "Queen of sass." The video has been liked almost 10 million times, and one user commented, "Watching Modern Family with my dog is my therapy."

Dogs can provide unconditional love, a reason to be active, and can increase our social lives, making us happier and improving our mental and physical health.

The American Heart Association argues that pets can reduce work-related stress. "Two out of three employees say work stresses them out and 40% say their job gets in the way of their health. Studies show that pets in the workplace help reduce stress and improve employee satisfaction."

Pets can also help with productivity at home and in the office. The American Heart Foundation found that: "When a dog joins a virtual meeting, group members rank their teammates higher on trust, team cohesion and camaraderie."

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that dogs can be a great reason to interact with people while out on walks and at the park. This could sometimes be enough to alleviate loneliness.

"Socialization with others," the NAMI says, "especially face-to-face, has been shown to ease symptoms of depression. This is especially true for people aged 50 years or older.

Having a companion can also prevent depression from worsening, especially therapy and service dogs that are constantly in tune to your needs. Caring for an animal gives you purpose, makes you feel wanted and helps take focus away from your depression.

Caring for a dog can also increase your self-worth. "Dogs can be a lot to handle," says the NAMI, "but research shows that responsibility helps your mental health. Some psychologists say that you build self-esteem by taking ownership and applying skills to a specific task. Taking care of a dog offers reassurance that you can care for another creature and for yourself."

If you cannot commit to owning a dog yourself, why not look into dog-sitting for a friend?

TikTokers fell in love with the video of the dachshund. Jeimmy Castillo wrote: "Bro is having his best life," while Kayden Hutchcraft wrote, "Do you mind? I'm trying to watch."

