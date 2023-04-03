Dachshund's Reason for Destroying Couch Delights Viewers: 'Such a Shame'

A sausage dog named Penny has left online commenters laughing after a video of her destroying her owner's couch pillow went viral on social media.

The clip, shared last Tuesday on TikTok by the dog's owner under the username Leilabellman, shows the dachshund tearing the pillow to pieces while inside in, leaving feathers everywhere.

As her owner returns from a shower and finds the pup up to no good, she can be heard exclaiming: "I just walked out to this. Are you ready? I went for a f****** shower! She's in the f****** pillow! Penny! What have you done? Again! I covered it with a f****** blanket and she's gotten into it."

In a caption, the owner wrote: "When you go for a shower... and come out to this..."

A stock image shows a dog destroying a pillow. A video of a dog destroying her owner's couch pillows as she was taking a shower has gone viral on TikTok. Getty Images

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), it's normal for dogs to chew on objects as they explore their world, and chewing accomplishes a number of things.

The ASPCA website says: "For young dogs, it's a way to relieve pain that might be caused by incoming teeth. For older dogs, it's nature's way of keeping jaws strong and teeth clean. Chewing also combats boredom and can relieve mild anxiety or frustration."

But sometimes this destructive behavior can be due to other problems, like separation anxiety, fabric sucking, hunger and teething.

The TikTok video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 321,800 views and 14,000 likes.

One user, Actus_reus, commented: "Where did you get a couch that eats dogs? My couch just eats remotes and coins." And MeganFFS said: "What do you mean AGAIN?!?" Charmaine added: "Penny is finally comfortable."

Justin Taylor wrote: "She was framed. Someone broke in." And LCCL joked: "No! Somebody broke in and did that! That poor lol innocent snag would never do such things!"

Anna said: "That would be an outside dog now."

Another user, MelodyBass011, commented: "Penny goes cray cray with the couch and now acting all cute lol... This couch was so beautiful omg!" To which the owner answered: "I know! it's such a shame!"

And Sarah wrote: "I'm grateful for my dog who only sits on my rug haha." Champ1975 added: "She's redecorating, looks nice, different lol."

Newsweek reached out to Leilabellman for comment via TikTok Comments and could not verify the details of the case.