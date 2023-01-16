Dachshund Pretending He Needs Help To Get Out of Hot Tub Delights Viewers

An ecstatic dachshund living his best life in a hot tub has delighted viewers on TikTok.

In the video, which has over 321,000 views, Prince Fredrick, the black and tan short-haired dachshund, can be seen splashing around in the hot tub, a cooling treat in the hot Australian summer sun.

His owner can be heard asking, "You want me to help you out?" as Fredrick climbs out, shakes himself off and then leaps back into the water with apparent glee. The video is accompanied by the caption, "Prince Fredrick constantly pretends he wants to get out and then jumps straight back in."

Do Dachshunds Like Water?

It's well documented that dogs love water, but some breeds might not be as predisposed to aquatic fun as others. Labradors are descended from the St. Johns Water dog who were bred to help fishermen retrieve their equipment and catch escaped fish. However, dachshunds were bred to be land dogs, with their long, slender bodies being the perfect shape to hunt badgers out of their setts.

With their long bodies and tiny legs, "dachshunds have to work harder to swim and stay afloat than many other breeds," according to PetMd. "That's not to say they can't learn to swim, but they might not initially feel comfortable in pools or lakes where their feet don't touch the bottom."

Dachshunds can learn to love water but the introduction is important.

Rover.com suggests, "For first-timers and less-able swimmers, a dog life jacket is a sound investment. Life jackets keep your dog's hindquarters level in the water and they share in the effort it takes to stay afloat. They also make your dog more visible, and can even keep him warmer in the water."

Due to their long spines and low center of gravity, dachshunds often develop chronic back problems including intervertebral disc disease, and swimming and water therapy can be a good way for the breeds to exercise and strengthen their backs while putting very little pressure on the spine.

'Inner Peace'

Users on TikTok were delighted with the happy pup. One user commented, "I really really love watching dogs and cats actually enjoy them selves I really love it it gives me an inner peace."

Another user commented, "His little belly flop!! This is the cutest thing. Miniature dachshunds are the best."

One user commented, "This is so cute. My sausage absolutely hates water and would never," while another agreed, "whereas my sausage dogs hide under the car from the water hahahhaha."

Newsweek has reached out for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.