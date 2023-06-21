Tiny Dachshund Sleeping 'Like No One Is Watching' Dubbed Cutest Thing Ever

A TikTok video of a sleeping dachshund, who was filmed snoozing in the sunshine on top of a wooden bench, has melted plenty of hearts online. The dachshund in question is called Teddy, and his owner confirmed under the post that he's a cream-shaded miniature dachshund. The sleepy sausage dog who was caught basking in the rays and his dachshund sibling Lily live in the U.K. with their owners.

Since it was shared on the social media platform by @LivingWith2Weens on June 18, the TikTok post which can be seen here has been viewed over 1.9 million times. Thousands of TikTok-ers have liked the sweet post, while over 100 have shared their amusement at the viral moment in the comments section under it.

According to the organization Sleep Foundation, which researches and publishes information relating to sleep and health, the average adult dog will need between eight and 13 hours of sleep per day. For puppies, research is more limited but does suggest that younger dogs sleep for 11 hours per day.

"Adult dogs sleep longer at night than puppies do, usually between 60 percent and 80 percent of the hours between 8PM and 8AM, depending on their surroundings and their owner's schedule," Sleep Foundation writes online.

"However, daytime naps are still important for adult dogs, who may sleep for up to 37 percent of the day," the organization adds.

Sleep Foundation recommends that owners set up a sleep schedule for their dogs, to help them sleep better overall throughout the night.

"If your dog is struggling to relax, they may benefit from a set routine. Try keeping a similar schedule each day to see if this helps your dog rest more easily," Sleep Foundation writes on its website.

"Mammals have circadian rhythms that are influenced by light, so it's easier for your dog to sleep at night if it's dark or dim. It's also easier for them to sleep if they aren't being interrupted by excessive noise."

A stock image of a sleeping dachshund puppy. The viral video showed Teddy the sausage dog basking in the rays on a wooden bench. Getty Images

What Do The Comments Say?

"Awwwwwwww so cute that's my dream doggie," one user TikTok wrote under the post.

"Sleeping like a pretzel," another user observed.

A different user commented: "Out like a light."

"Sweet dreams little one," shared another TikTok-er.

"My dachshund sleep like this too," wrote another user.

Newsweek reached out to @LivingWith2Weens for comment via Tiktok.

