Exact Moment Sneaky Dachshund Steals Food at Event Viewed by Over 8M

By
The idea that the way to a dog's heart is through its stomach seems to be true as one cheeky dachshund has been caught red-handed stealing a Yorkshire pudding from a plate.

The viral clip shared by owner @hannahpage22 on September 20 shows the exact moment when Lola swipes a savory appetizer while being carried in owner Hannah Page's arms.

The dog's brazen behavior seems to be a hit online as the clip has racked up more than 8.2 million views and over 776,000 likes in a day.

Other than for being small with a sausage-shaped torso, dachshunds are also known for their appetite. From attempting to eat pizza to stealing beer, it seems that this breed is fearless when it comes to breaking the rules, if something edible is involved.

@hannahpage22

Replying to @Nndee Pt. 2 Yorkshire pudding thief #attentionpickpocket

♬ Attenzione pickpocket x montagem - jovynn

TikTok users can't get enough of mischievous Lola as another clip posted by her owner shows the Yorkshire pudding thief in action from another angle. The video was captured by someone standing behind Page, while the most-viral clip was recorded by a person from directly in front.

Many users aren't surprised by Lola's antics, with one user writing: "My dachshund has literally tried to steal food as I was actively putting it in my mouth."

Dog yorkshire pudding
From left: A dachshund licking a plate; and a plate of Yorkshire puddings. The same breed has recently gone viral on TikTok for stealing the savory appetizer. bhofack2 / Oksana Restenko/iStock / Getty Images Plus

The American Kennel Club (AKC) says that small-breed adult dogs such as dachshunds require more calories-per-pound than larger canines as they have a higher metabolic rate. However, it is important for owners to avoid overfeeding their pets.

Yorkshire puddings aren't exactly a dog owner's first choice of food for their animal. Domestic canines rely mainly on grains, fruits, and vegetables, as well as meat, according to the AKC.

However, some owners may not be able to resist their pet's puppy-dog eyes so may give them some of their own food. Newsweek previously shared an article that highlights 10 human foods that are safe for dogs to eat, and 10 that are harmful.

Some canines may just help themselves to food when their owner isn't looking, so it important to keep snacks such as chocolate out of reach.

Speaking from experience, one user commented on the video: "Typical dachshund behavior I swear. My childhood dog jumped on the table at night and ate a whole Costco croissant package."

"He saw an opportunity and took it," wrote another person under the clip.

A third posted: "This was a calculated heist like oceans 11."

"Classic Dachshund activities," read one comment.

"It was a broken one, just doing quality control," posted another viewer.

Newsweek reached out to @hannahpage22 via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

