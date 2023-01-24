Internet Falls in Love With Dachshund-Only Day Care: 'Living My Dreams'

An adorable clip of a group of sausage dogs relaxing in the sun has gone viral on TikTok with over 600,000 views.

In the video posted by Little Dachshund Club, the camera pans across five sunbathing sausage dogs, while the caption reads: "Dachshunds are notorious sun worshippers. Where there is sun, there is a sausage."

One user commented: "My dachshund loves the sun, he drags his little cushion around the garden to avoid that shadows, just a few more months to wait."

Why Do Dogs Love the Sun?

Dogs love sitting in the sun for the same reasons as humans do. It's warm, it feels good, it's relaxing and therefore makes for the perfect place to take a short nap. It is a natural and essential source of vitamin D for humans, but not for dogs, who like cats lack the ability to synthesize the vitamin D precursor in their skin.

Do Dogs Need Sunscreen?

Furless humans need sunscreen if we're to stay in the sun for extended periods of time, but do dogs? The American Kennel Club (AKC) says yes. "Just like people, dogs are prone to sunburn and to other complications and diseases associated with sun exposure. Taking certain safety measures can lower your dog's risk of developing serious sun-related medical issues. This includes choosing a dog sunscreen that's formulated for your best friend," the website states

It's important to use the right kind of sunscreen for your dog as some can cause problems. "It's highly important that you only use formulas that are specifically intended as sunscreen for dogs," says the AKC. "They should not contain zinc oxide or para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA), as these ingredients are toxic to dogs if ingested, and dogs will often lick their skin and accidentally ingest the sunscreen. It's also a good idea to look for a waterproof, unscented dog sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30."

Can Dogs Get Heatstroke?

Heatstroke is one of the most serious heat-related illnesses. It occurs when the body can no longer regulate its temperature and is unable to cool down.

The website Dachshund Station says that although a dachshund will struggle to resist the sunshine, it's important to keep an eye on how long they're out there for to avoid heatstroke or sunburn.

TikTok users appeared envious of the dogs because... who doesn't love basking in the sun?

Allison Fields wrote: "There are really people out here living my dreams."

Mother of Dachshunds said: "Such a good idea. The dachshunds I've had are exclusive and very judgy of other breeds."

"My dachshund will stop in the middle of walks and lay down if it's sunny... i love this!!!" wrote Anna.

Newsweek has reached out to Little Dachshund Club for comment.

