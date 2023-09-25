Funny

Internet in Stitches at Why 'Diva' Dachshund Wouldn't Survive in the Wild

By
Funny Dachshund Dogs TikTok Pets

Pets owners like to pamper their animal companions, and some take it to another level.

One dachshund "diva" who appears to have all the luxuries he could possibly want is Noodle, whose requirements for happiness include frozen peas and hot showers.

In a video posted to the account @noodleandtilde, Noodle's owner, Tilde, explains the reasons why "Noodle would not survive in the wild."

Dachshund puppy
A file photo of a dachshund puppy. A dachshund owner has explained why their "diva" dog wouldn't survive in the wild. Kebal Aleksandra/Getty Images

"He wears a blinking collar when it's dark outside, he needs wrapping up as a burrito any time rain touches him, will sometimes not drink unless he has frozen peas in his water, likes hot showers, needs carrying to bed every night, and has a pink pool (there are no pink pools in the wild)," explains the video.

Dogs were domesticated thousands of years ago and were the first mammal to become tamed by humans.

@noodleandtilde

do we want a part 2 of exposing noodle as the diva he is #dog #dachshund #sausagedog #dogsoftiktok #wienerdog

♬ original sound - Serena + Madi
@noodleandtilde

"This domestication occurred in two main phases: the initial domestication of the wild gray wolf to primary dog and the subsequent improvement of these indigenous dogs into various modern breeds," explains a study entitled Deciphering the Puzzles of Dog Domestication published in the Journal of Zoological Research.

"Domestic dogs have spread to every corner of the world following human migration and thus adapted to highly distinct environments," the paper says. However, there are still 35 types of wild dog found across the planet, according to the Morris Animal Foundation.

These wild dogs that are left are divided into broad categories, "including foxes, wolves, jackals and other canids. Many are threatened or endangered due to habitat loss, human conflicts and disease," the foundation says.

One of the most iconic wild dogs still in existence is the African wild dog, "also called the painted dog because of its multicolored, mottled fur – soon may be listed as critically endangered," it says. "Only about 5,000 African wild dogs remain in the wild. Disease and shrinking genetic diversity contribute to their decline, accelerated further by diminished genetic diversity that often makes animals more vulnerable to disease."

Users on TikTok loved the video of the dachshund.

"Not to be dramatic but I would die for noodle," said one user. "My dog demands I brush her ears out every night before bed lol," said another.

"Omg he is like a mini golden retriever," said another user.

Newsweek has reached out to @noodleandtilde via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC