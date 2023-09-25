Internet in Stitches at Why 'Diva' Dachshund Wouldn't Survive in the Wild

Pets owners like to pamper their animal companions, and some take it to another level.

One dachshund "diva" who appears to have all the luxuries he could possibly want is Noodle, whose requirements for happiness include frozen peas and hot showers.

In a video posted to the account @noodleandtilde, Noodle's owner, Tilde, explains the reasons why "Noodle would not survive in the wild."

A file photo of a dachshund puppy. A dachshund owner has explained why their "diva" dog wouldn't survive in the wild. Kebal Aleksandra/Getty Images

"He wears a blinking collar when it's dark outside, he needs wrapping up as a burrito any time rain touches him, will sometimes not drink unless he has frozen peas in his water, likes hot showers, needs carrying to bed every night, and has a pink pool (there are no pink pools in the wild)," explains the video.

Dogs were domesticated thousands of years ago and were the first mammal to become tamed by humans.

"This domestication occurred in two main phases: the initial domestication of the wild gray wolf to primary dog and the subsequent improvement of these indigenous dogs into various modern breeds," explains a study entitled Deciphering the Puzzles of Dog Domestication published in the Journal of Zoological Research.

"Domestic dogs have spread to every corner of the world following human migration and thus adapted to highly distinct environments," the paper says. However, there are still 35 types of wild dog found across the planet, according to the Morris Animal Foundation.

These wild dogs that are left are divided into broad categories, "including foxes, wolves, jackals and other canids. Many are threatened or endangered due to habitat loss, human conflicts and disease," the foundation says.

One of the most iconic wild dogs still in existence is the African wild dog, "also called the painted dog because of its multicolored, mottled fur – soon may be listed as critically endangered," it says. "Only about 5,000 African wild dogs remain in the wild. Disease and shrinking genetic diversity contribute to their decline, accelerated further by diminished genetic diversity that often makes animals more vulnerable to disease."

Users on TikTok loved the video of the dachshund.

"Not to be dramatic but I would die for noodle," said one user. "My dog demands I brush her ears out every night before bed lol," said another.

"Omg he is like a mini golden retriever," said another user.

Newsweek has reached out to @noodleandtilde via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.