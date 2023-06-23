Dachshund's Hilarious Attempt To Escape Pet Carrier Amuses Internet

A woman has shared the unfortunate consequences of trying to get her long-haired dachshund to feel comfortable in a pet travel bag and internet users can't get enough of the dog's sassy reaction.

As Tilde Anderson will soon be moving abroad, she is hoping to get her dog, Noodle, to feel more at ease in his pet carrier. However, Noodle wasn't best pleased about being put in the bag and made his feelings clear.

When Anderson checked in on the dachshund in the carrier, Noodle had gotten himself stuck while trying to escape and his head was protruding from the side of the bag. The dog had tried to squeeze his whole body out but only part of his face could fit through a gap in the zipper.

Anderson shared the hilarious clip of Noodle's antics on her TikTok account (@noodleandtilde) on June 21, much to the amusement of social media users, and it has already amassed more than 2.1 million views.

As hard as Anderson may try to train Noodle, it may take a while. Some breeds can be very obedient, much to the joy of their owners, but dachshunds are renowned for their stubborn nature, which makes them rather difficult to train.

The American Kennel Club notes that although dachshunds are very intelligent, they are also naturally independent, so they will often do as they please. Training a dachshund to do anything can be a real challenge, but the AKC encourages owners to be patient with them and offer reward-based training.

Receiving rewards will show the dog that if they follow your instructions there is something in it for them, which should ideally yield positive results. The process may be frustrating at times, but owners shouldn't punish the dog or use harsh commands, as the AKC adds that they certainly won't respond to that.

When Anderson shared the video of Noodle's escape attempt, she included a sarcastic caption alongside it which reads: "bag training is going great, thanks for asking."

The viral video left many TikTok users in hysterics and the post has already amassed more than 474,000 likes in just a matter of days. With hundreds of comments on the post already, plenty of people have rushed to defend the dog's sassy behavior.

One comment reads: "Noodle deserves first class and the ability to roam the plane as he pleases." Anderson jokingly responded by saying "he should have a private jet."

Another person commented: "It is not Noodle that must master the bag, but the bag that must master Noodle."

