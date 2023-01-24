Dad of 3 Dies on First Date After Teens Crash Car Into Vehicle: Police

A Wisconsin father-of-three died on a first date after a group of teenagers allegedly crashed a stolen car into a vehicle, according to police.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers had been in pursuit of the car that had reportedly been involved in an armed robbery at about 7:22 p.m. on Sunday, January 22.

During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into another car that was traveling north on N. 20th Street.

The passenger of the second vehicle, later identified by family as Marquis Hacket, 47, from Milwaukee, died after receiving fatal injuries in the crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were 540 fatal crashes across the state in 2020, the highest in five years.

The report added that 23,747 people had been injured in vehicle crashes across Milwaukee that year, the lowest figure in five years.

According to ABC affiliate WISN, driver Tiffany Cleaves-Moore, 40, also from Milwaukee, survived and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An MPD release added: "Five juvenile males were taken into custody from the suspect vehicle. Their age ranges are 13 years old to 15 years old.

"A firearm was recovered. They were all conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.

"Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days."

As of the morning of Tuesday, January 24, police have not shared any further information about what charges the teenagers will face.

Hacket's mother, Dorothy, told WISN that her son had been on a date and had been hopeful about the meeting.

She added: "He told me he had a hot date and he said, 'Ma, this might be the one.'

"It's all gone for nothing because somebody wanted to take a joy ride, 13- to 15-year-olds, five of them in one car. It doesn't make any sense."

Cleaves-Moore later told the network that she and Hacket had just left a restaurant when the crash happened.

She said: "His son was the highlight of the show. He talked about his son so much. That's the last thing I remember. We were looking at each other, talking at the red light."

A GoFundMe campaign created on Monday said Hacket leaves behind three children, a mother, a brother and a sister.

The campaign, organized by Hacket's sister, Amber, has raised $1,075 out of a $10,000 goal.

Newsweek has contacted the MPD for comment.