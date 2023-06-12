Dad Accidentally Sits on Cat in Hilarious CCTV Footage: 'Down to 8 Lives'

A cat owner took to social media to share hilarious footage of the moment her dad ended up taking his pet-sitting duties a little too literally.

Watching cat videos on the internet might sound like a waste of time but there may be hidden benefits to watching footage of our feline friends.

A study published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior in 2015 surveyed close to 7,000 people about watching videos of cats and how it affected their mood. The results showed that many felt more energetic and benefited from a more positive outlook after watching cat videos. They also reported fewer negative emotions like anxiety or sadness.

The positives certainly appear to outweigh the negatives for those watching this cat clip posted to TikTok by sommerbbz. Watch it here.

Stock images of a surprised cat and an older man in considerable pain. A pet owner was left in stitches after watching CCTV footage of her dad pet-sitting her cat. kaorinne/InnerVisionPRO/Getty

In the video, viewers were given a glimpse of the security camera footage posted by a woman from Australia, who asked her dad to look after her cat while she was on vacation.

The video centers on a chair in the woman's hallway. In the footage, her dad and her black cat are visible at the start. "Come on," he can be heard saying to the feline, seemingly ushering her into another room.

Seconds later, the dad can be seen moving over to the chair to sit down. However, unbeknownst to him, his daughter's cat has precisely the same idea and, in fact, has beaten him to to the seat.

Unfortunately, the feline's victory is short-lived. With the dad already in the process of sitting down on the seat, the cat quickly finds herself between a rock and a hard place—or in this case, a pet-sitter and cushioned seat.

Three things make what follows deeply hilarious: the anguished meow of the cat, the strange crunching sound that can be heard on the clip and the dad's reaction. Realizing he has done the unthinkable and sat on his daughter's cat, he slides to the floor likely in a mixture of shock and pain. "F***ing maniac," he can be heard saying on the video in between audible "aahs" of discomfort.

The clip generated a considerable reaction on TikTok, where the video has been watched over 2.8 million times. One viewer said the video gave a "whole new meaning" to the term cat-sitter, while another said the woman's cat was probably "down to 8 lives" after the incident. A third joked that her dad was "the best cat sitter ever" with a fourth adding: "People pay good money for that level of chiropractic realignment."

Some, however, were concerned for the wellbeing of all involved. One viewer wrote "omg is the cat ok? I heard that crunch" with another adding: "I'm not sure who I feel more sorry for."

Thankfully the pet owner provided an update in a follow-up video confirming that their cat escaped unscathed and had been given the all-clear by a veterinarian. "The vet said she's fine everyone," she wrote in response. "Cats have fast reflexes." She also confirmed her dad was okay, though he did have a "sore knee."

Newsweek has contacted sommerbbz for comment.

