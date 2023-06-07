Man's Reaction to Watching Daughter Go Off to College Melts Heart

A video of a dad caught in an emotional moment after dropping his daughter off at college has gone viral on TikTok.

The viral clip, which had 12.9 million views at the time of writing, was posted by Kelli Finch Best @kellibest0.

A caption shared with the post read: "Caught my husband watching his life walk away from him after we dropped her off at college."

Parents across the country have probably experienced the sentiments of the teary-eyed dad in the latest video with just under half of Americans reported to have graduated from college.

A stock image of parents looking at their daughter while packing a mini-van with boxes. A video of a dad caught in tears after sending his daughter off to college has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The Pew Research Center reported that as of 2021, less than half of Americans aged 25 and older (4 out of 10) have a bachelor's degree, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey.

The data found that 37.9 percent of those in this age group held a bachelor's degree, including 14.3 percent who also had a graduate or professional degree.

Since 2000, the share of Americans in this age group with a bachelor's degree has increased across all races and ethnicities, according to data from the 2000-2002 March Population Survey, the 2003-2021 Annual Social and Economic Supplement to the Current Population Survey and the Census Bureau.

The latest viral footage showed a man seen through a car window, looking teary-eyed into the distance. He smiled briefly before he appeared to let out a deep sigh before the clip ended.

"We threatened to come visit every 5-7 days," the original poster said in a later comment, adding that her daughter "depends on her daddy so much, but she's got this."

The latest video has broken the hearts of users on TikTok, moving several to tears.

User n a wrote "I'm not crying you're crying!!!," to which the original poster replied, "He says it's eye sweat."

User shumalachee Garman said: "aw he made me cry I'm crying with you Dad."

Bonny Fultz said "this hit hard," while @nttnyldk wrote "literally burstin in tears right now."

User @sakuralouyi noted: "I cried...tears of joy. This is the sweetest thing that I want in my life. Love your parents while they are still with you."

Ashley said "Oh my heart," while @inxprt wrote, "he said everything after that 'smile'."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a touching video or story to share? Send it to life@newsweek.com with some details and your story could be featured in Newsweek.