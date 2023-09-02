Dad With Dementia Asking for His Son 'Every Day' Breaks and Warms Hearts

A father asking for his son—perhaps one of the most natural things in the world. But for one family, this strikes a different chord.

Scott, 59, lives with his daughter Bailey, 29, in North Carolina. Bailey has been caring for her dad since he was diagnosed with dementia aged 57.

On TikTok, Bailey shared the touching yet heartbreaking moment that her dad asked for his son David, who sadly died in 2020.

With 4.9 million views, Bailey shared the moment that she helped her dad "send" a video message to his late son, whom he doesn't remember is no longer with them.

"My dad asks for his son every day," Bailey told Newsweek. "I usually navigate it by reminding my dad that my brother is safe and happy."

Pictures of Scott and his daughter Bailey. In a TikTok video with over 4.9 million views, the daughter showed how she navigates the moments her dad asks for his late son. @baileyrosek/TikTok

In the video, Bailey tells Scott that David is fine and safe, and that she will call him later on to check in. In a stroke of genius, she tells her dad she can send him a video message and Scott smiles broadly at the camera before saying: "I love you buddy."

"He loves you too dad," Bailey tells her father.

Dementia is not a specific disease in itself, but rather a generalized term of an impaired ability to remember or make decisions.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia, and while dementia often affects older adults, it is not a normal part of aging.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of those at least 65 years of age there is projected to be nearly 14 million adults living with dementia by 2060.

There are treatment options for dementia, and the type of treatment depends on the underlying cause. Neurodegenerative dementias like Alzheimer's disease have no cure, but there are medications that can help manage symptoms including anxiety and behavior changes. While new research and treatment breakthroughs are happening all the time.

"My motivation to share the video was to show the reality of this disease and that even through the hard and sad moments, we can find happiness and love," Bailey explained.

"My father's journey with dementia has impacted my family in more than one way," she added. "But it has given us time to spend together that I didn't have with him as a kid or growing up, so I'm very thankful for that."

Online, people were touched by the moment between the father and daughter. In over 8,000 comments, people reacted to the video.

Andrew Posner wrote: "This broke and warmed my heart," while another TikToker said: "I used to work in a nursing home and this little lady there always asked for her husband who passed in the '90s. I always told her he was at work."

"Bailey, what a wonderful way to address a hard situation. You're amazing," wrote user @ngie.

Justineee said: "I love the way you move so gracefully through these moments. I have never seen someone be so warm and comforting. Best daughter ever."

For others dealing with similar situations, Bailey had a message. "The most important message I have is don't try to do this alone," she said. "Make sure you take care of yourself. You cannot take care of others if you are not taken care of first."