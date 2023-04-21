Dad Refusing to Help Daughter After Discovering Her Job Slammed: 'My Money'

A father has been slammed online for refusing to help his daughter pay for her car, after he found out that she works in a strip club to make money.

The 47-year-old explained in a Reddit post that a colleague saw his 22-year-old daughter working in a strip club, and subsequently passed the information along to him.

User u/LivingWitHorse confronted his daughter and told her that she should find "a decent job" instead. But the "easy money" she makes from stripping is funding her college life, so she will carry on until she graduates.

Stock image of an argument between a father and daughter whose arms are aloft. A dad has been slammed for refusing to help his daughter after finding out how she makes money. JackF/Getty Images

Being happy with work is a commodity that not everyone is privy to, as the 2022 Work Wellbeing Survey of 2,518 U.K. adults by Indeed revealed. When asked for the key reasons why people look for a new job, 38 percent cited higher pay, 26 percent said job satisfaction, and 23 percent replied that their work makes them unhappy.

Of those who felt negatively about their work, 88 percent responded that work stress can feed into their personal life and decrease their quality of living.

The Reddit post reads: "I was recently informed by a young man I work with that my daughter strips at a club about 40 minutes away.

"I confronted her on this, and she said she didn't plan to do it after she graduated, and she needed some money. I told her then work at McDonald's, not use her body."

After previously agreeing to help pay for her car, the dad now wants to cut her off unless she chooses to "quit stripping."

"She refused and said stripping was easy money, so basically, I said there was no need for me to pay her car payment anymore, since she is making money so easily. She got upset and said that wasn't fair, and that she doesn't make enough for that."

The poster later told his wife about their daughter's situation, who admittedly was "upset by her job of choice," but didn't agree with cutting her off financially.

"I think it's perfectly fair, it's my money and my decision when to cut it off," the post ends.

Career adviser Jeff Altman often helps people with issues relating to their job search, hiring, management and career transitions. He explained that parents feel a sense of responsibility for what their children do, so while the dad evidently cares for his daughter, he's handling it the wrong way.

Altman told Newsweek: "Every time we meet someone, we judge them. Parents feel a stronger responsibility to judge their children, whether they are young or adults.

"I believe what he should do is talk with her openly about his opinions and see what he can do to help her transition to something they can both agree is acceptable. Cutting her off puts the two of them in opposite corners of the ring," he added.

Altman said that "meeting in the middle" would be the best course of action to suit both of them.

Since it was shared in March, the Reddit post has received more than 21,000 votes and 6,200 comments. Many people have slammed the dad for judging how his daughter chooses to make her money.

Another comment reads: "You could have avoided this if you had chosen to fully support her through college. But you left her to her own devices, and she devised a decent way to make money. You have no right to judge her."

Newsweek reached out to u/LivingWitHorse via Reddit for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have a monetary dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.