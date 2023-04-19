Dad Films Baby Trying Costco Samples for the First Time in Hilarious Clip

The moment a one-year-old tried Costco samples for the first time has delighted the internet after it was shared on social media.

In a video on Instagram with over 45,000 views and shared on Reddit, where it has more than 5,000 upvotes, Josh Terada shared the moment his son Abide tested out some foods at Costco.

The 31-year-old, who lives in California, was inspired to make the adorable video as Abide is now old enough to start weaning. Weaning is the process of gradually introducing a baby to an adult diet, offering solid foods alongside milk.

Josh Terada has delighted the internet with a video of his one-year-old son Abide testing out Costco samples for the first time. Abide is now old enough to start weaning. @joshterada/Instagram

A big part of any little one's life, there is even evidence that children weaned onto solid foods sooner sleep longer and wake less. Alongside those benefits, weaning gives parents and babies a chance to bond and discover things together.

"We go to Costco every week for groceries, and now that he is old enough to eat solids I thought we'd try them together," Terada told Newsweek. "He loved it."

As with all weaning journeys, Abide wasn't instantly delighted by all of the foods he tried out on their shopping trip, making for some pretty brilliant facial expressions.

"His facial expressions kill me. The way he looks at the stranger who makes a comment, his reaction of disgust to the cranberry juice, and how he looks at me like 'why dad' after he tried the cranberry," said the proud father.

Abide was not a fan of everything they tried, but overall the trip was a success. Abide is now old enough to start weaning. @joshterada/Instagram

In the video, Terada rated the little one's reactions to the samples, which included cranberry juice, cheeseburgers, bread and jam and dino nuggets.

While some foods were a big hit—dino nuggets—others were not—bread and jam. But the experience caught on camera delighted viewers online who shared their reactions.

"This made my day better. Love this moment. Made me smile," said one viewer of the video. While another said: "What a cute video, he's absolutely adorable."

The dad was surprised by the reaction online, and he was pleased that so many people enjoyed it: "It also reminded me what a common experience Costco and their samples are for so many," he said. "Who can turn down a free second lunch!"

Some were even inspired to try out the samples-testing with their own children: "Lmao this is fantastic," said one commenter. "We took our one year old to Costco this past weekend for the first time. We'll have to try this next time."

"One of my favorite things to do is take my boys to Costco," said another parent in the comments.