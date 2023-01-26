Dad Leaves Internet in Complete Shock With 'Glow Up of the Century'

A proud girlfriend has shown off her boyfriend's impressive abs to thousands of adoring viewers in a now-viral TikTok clip.

The TikTok video, uploaded by @MolsInspire, shows before and after footage of the young father during his fitness transformation. He's shown to be healthy and happy in the beginning of the video, yet noticeably smaller and slighter. At the end of the video he's seen to be equally happy and healthy, but with the addition of a new muscular physique.

It's clear that the dad has been hitting the gym consistently and lifting hard!

The video has amusingly been captioned: "When your boyfriend has the glow up of the century."

The pair appear to be based in the U.S. and have a young child together.

One impressed TikTok user commented underneath the post: "Manifesting this for myself."

Inspired by the dad's transformation, another user wrote: "And looks like [his] personality didn't change at all which is the best part".

"The way my jaw dropped," another user added.

"I wish I could disagree but I can't disagree," was also written under the post.

How Can You Gain Muscle Mass?

Gaining muscle mass or transforming your physique is no easy feat, and the route to doing so varies on an individual basis. The fitness plan that one person may have to commit to for their desired body will differ from the fitness plan that another person will have to devise, even if their end goal is the same.

However, there are some ground rules that most people keen to hit the gym should adhere to.

As advised by Healthline, gaining muscle mass relies on consistent resistance training and carving out an appropriate diet full of protein and sufficient calories.

The health site adds that body transformations don't happen overnight and that people should make sure that they approach their fitness goals carefully.

"Gaining serious muscle takes many months and years of weight training and proper eating. Muscle gain rates vary by individual, even when following the same program," Healthline advised.

Harvard Medical School seconded this, and advised that before becoming gym buffs people plan a diet and fitness regimen that prioritizes balancing activities and rest days.

How to build more muscle, according to Harvard: 1. Invest in a certified personal trainer that can design a personalized program for you, and teach you proper exercise techniques. 2.Train with free weights like dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells. The school writes that this "is often better for muscle building than machines". 3. Don't write off machines though as they are ideal for individuals who have balancing issues or limitations that make it safer to sit down during weight training. 4. Variety is key and people should mix up the workouts that they've learned. The school recommends that if possible, people should jump between training with free weights and machines. 5. The school advises that older men pay special attention to their quadriceps, hamstrings, gluteals, and calf muscles by opting to add squats and lunges into their routine. However, older men should do few reps with heavier weights and should take extra time if aiming to gain muscle. 6. Harvard's medical division writes that lifting should be done at a seven-second tempo. That means three seconds to lift the weight, a one-second pause, and three seconds to lower it. When you can comfortably perform a certain number of reps without completely tiring the muscle, then you should increase the weight and challenge yourself to build your resistance. This will lead to stronger muscles. 7. It's important to note that Harvard advises that two days of training per week is enough, and that people should always allow at least 48 hours between sessions for muscle recovery.

