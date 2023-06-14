Dad Grounding Son for Prioritizing a Date Over His Little Sister Backed

A parent has been backed online after sharing that he had grounded his teenage son for prioritizing a date over looking after his 8-year-old sister.

The single father had taken to Reddit to share his reasoning for why he'd chosen to discipline his 17-year-old son and was met with plenty of praise and support.

"I usually have [my daughter] Liza in after-school clubs so that I'm able to pick her up after work, however last evening I was given some work that had me working overtime, I did try my best to negotiate out of it, but my manager told me that the assignment was to be completed by that night, so I just did," the parent wrote.

"I just knew that I wouldn't be able to make it to Liza, so I called [my son] Max and asked him to pick her up, he responded by saying that he couldn't because he was on a date with his girlfriend for their 6-month anniversary."

"He just angrily turned off the phone and I thought that while he was mad he had still decided to pick her up, but 30 minutes later I received a call from Liza's school [informing me that] no one was there," he added.

The single dad then shared that in response to his son ditching his sister for his anniversary celebrations, he decided to ground him.

Before that, the pair had rowed over what had happened. "I called Max and asked him where he was and told him that he was in big trouble when he got home, he just told me that he was busy and to leave him alone," he wrote.

"I told him he was grounded and that he was not allowed to use the car for a good three weeks. At that he got all mad and said that it wasn't his fault that I was failing as a parent and was unable to afford someone to collect Liza," he added.

"Your son was in the wrong here for not helping, turning the phone off and calling you out for it," one Redditor wrote.

"I'll agree that OP is not an a******, but the son is also not because nothing was discussed ahead of time. This is a good case for [no one being in the wrong], and that there just needs to be better communication within the family, who are all trying their best," another Redditor added.

Expert Opinion: The Parent Was Being Reasonable

Psychotherapist Dr. Avigail Lev is the director of the Bay Area CBT Center, a psychological clinic that specializes in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). Lev shared her perspective on the situation with Newsweek.

"No, this parent was not being too harsh. He needs to stay consistent and continue to give consequences to the behaviors he wants decreased. He needs to reward positive behaviors and punish negative behaviors and stay consistent and clear with expectations," Dr. Lev told Newsweek.

