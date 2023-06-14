Family & Parenting

Dad Grounding Son for Prioritizing a Date Over His Little Sister Backed

By
Family & Parenting Family Internet Parenting Dating

A parent has been backed online after sharing that he had grounded his teenage son for prioritizing a date over looking after his 8-year-old sister.

The single father had taken to Reddit to share his reasoning for why he'd chosen to discipline his 17-year-old son and was met with plenty of praise and support.

"I usually have [my daughter] Liza in after-school clubs so that I'm able to pick her up after work, however last evening I was given some work that had me working overtime, I did try my best to negotiate out of it, but my manager told me that the assignment was to be completed by that night, so I just did," the parent wrote.

Parent
A stock image of a father and son. A Redditor has been supported in his decision to ground his son after he refused to pick up his little sister from school. Getty Images

"I just knew that I wouldn't be able to make it to Liza, so I called [my son] Max and asked him to pick her up, he responded by saying that he couldn't because he was on a date with his girlfriend for their 6-month anniversary."

"He just angrily turned off the phone and I thought that while he was mad he had still decided to pick her up, but 30 minutes later I received a call from Liza's school [informing me that] no one was there," he added.

The single dad then shared that in response to his son ditching his sister for his anniversary celebrations, he decided to ground him.

Before that, the pair had rowed over what had happened. "I called Max and asked him where he was and told him that he was in big trouble when he got home, he just told me that he was busy and to leave him alone," he wrote.

"I told him he was grounded and that he was not allowed to use the car for a good three weeks. At that he got all mad and said that it wasn't his fault that I was failing as a parent and was unable to afford someone to collect Liza," he added.

Since it was shared to the social media platform by u/HelplesssDad2785, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 94 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on more than 3,700 times.

"Your son was in the wrong here for not helping, turning the phone off and calling you out for it," one Redditor wrote.

"I'll agree that OP is not an a******, but the son is also not because nothing was discussed ahead of time. This is a good case for [no one being in the wrong], and that there just needs to be better communication within the family, who are all trying their best," another Redditor added.

Expert Opinion: The Parent Was Being Reasonable

Psychotherapist Dr. Avigail Lev is the director of the Bay Area CBT Center, a psychological clinic that specializes in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). Lev shared her perspective on the situation with Newsweek.

"No, this parent was not being too harsh. He needs to stay consistent and continue to give consequences to the behaviors he wants decreased. He needs to reward positive behaviors and punish negative behaviors and stay consistent and clear with expectations," Dr. Lev told Newsweek.

The Reddit post can be seen here.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC