Heartwarming

Dad Making Tiny Window in Balcony So Dogs Can See Outside Melts Hearts

By
Heartwarming Dogs Dads TikTok Life

A dog owner has melted hearts all over the Internet after making a window for his dogs so they could have the chance to look outside the window.

In a post shared on TikTok this month under the username Jennifer.man99, the man's daughter shared a clip of her dad drilling holes in the wall of his terrace so that his dogs could enjoy the view with him.

A caption alongside the clip reads: "My dad making a window so that the dogs in the house can look out of the balcony." This was followed by: "He says that the dogs' happiness is also his happiness."

Who doesn't love a furbaby filling up their days with joy? According to Forbes, over 66 percent of U.S. households own a pet, which equals 86.9 million homes. Dogs have always been, and still are America's number one pet. About 65.1 million U.S. households own at least one dog, followed by 46.5 million households who own cats.

Most pet owners in America are millennials, about 33 percent, followed by 25 percent Gen X owners and 24 percent Baby Boomers.

dad praised after making doggy window
Stock image of a man with a drill. A dad was praised online after making a window for his dogs. Getty Images

Moreover, while most of the pet dogs in America still come from a pet store, the number of dogs rescued by shelters is rising too, and is currently at 38 percent, against 43 percent bought in-store. It is estimated that Americans spent $136.8 billion on their pets in 2022, per Forbes.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2.3 million views and 34,200 likes on the platform.

One user, Annie, commented: "How beautiful. It is an act of love for the furry ones." And MN_LA89 said: "The love that a man can have for a dog has no limits."

@jennifer.man99

El dice que la felicidad de los perritos también es su felicidad #papá #fyp #greenscreen #parati

♬ No Es Un Niño Malo Solo Quiere Ser El - el v colega prod

Nicole wrote: "That's how my dad is HAHA, at the beginning he said I don't want more dogs in the house and now he defends them more than me."

LaChicaDelPortico26 added: "My mom did the same thing to my Chihuahua and I love seeing her little face through the window when she hears that I'm arriving."

Newsweek reached out to Jennifer.man99 for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC