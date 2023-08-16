Dad Slammed for Not Inviting Teen Daughter to Wedding Over One Rule

A father has been blasted for deciding not to allow his own 17-year-old daughter at his wedding due to a no-child rule.

Weddings are meant to be occasions where family members can come together and celebrate a special union between two people, but this case proved that is not always what transpires.

In a viral Reddit post shared on the Am I The A****** page, user light_blue000 explained she was very close to her dad and her future stepmother Anna.

The woman, now 18, said she was told both had decided to have a child-free wedding, which she understood to be for young children.

She continued: "Well turns out child-free means no one under 18. On the day of the wedding, I was still going to be 17 so, therefore, I'm not allowed to be at the wedding because Anna wants to stay true to the child-free rule, even for the daughter of the groom and her about-to-be stepdaughter.

"The funny thing is my 18th birthday was just two days after the wedding. But still, I wasn't allowed to go. The wedding was just last weekend (the 12th) and my birthday was yesterday (the 14th). I haven't talked to Anna or my dad since they told me I couldn't attend the wedding since I wasn't an adult.

"My mom ended up taking me on a birthday vacation and yesterday I posted birthday pictures on Facebook and said: 'Finally an adult. I'm so glad my dad and Anna didn't allow me at their wedding since I was under 18. I feel more mature since yesterday.'

"The family was freaking out asking if that was true and bashing my dad and Anna. I later got a bunch of texts from my dad and Anna calling me immature and a selfish brat and that's why I was too immature to be at a wedding. I was talking to some friends and they said I was kinda an a****** for doing that and I should have just let it go."

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk told Newsweek: "Child-free weddings have risen in popularity in the last few years as guest lists have slowly become smaller and a lot more tailored due to the rising cost of living.

"Weddings are such a personal affair, and so if the couple doesn't want their big day to include children, then that's absolutely their decision. It's also up to them to decide what 'no children' means—whether that's applied to anyone under a certain age, or to just the children of non-family members, or only to babies, or even if that applies to immediate family members or their own children.

"Having children at your wedding can totally change the dynamic of a wedding, and throws up a lot of other considerations, such as children's meals, additional entertainment, and contingency plans for if they are disruptive during the speeches and ceremony, etc.

"The wedding invitations should go out with enough notice for invited guests to arrange childcare if their children are not invited. It can be hard to hear that your children aren't welcome at a wedding that you yourself are invited to, there's no rule that says you have to attend. If childcare isn't an option then the couple has invited you knowing you may not be able to attend. It's your choice.

"There's absolutely no point trying to reason with a couple who have ultimately spent months planning a day that's all about them, because it's their wedding, and you're just a guest."

Since being shared on Tuesday, August 15, the post has attracted some 13,400 upvotes and more than 2,500 comments.

The overwhelming number of people who commented on the post slammed the dad and his now-wife for their decision and clearly sided with the Reddit user.

Reddit user Decalvare_Scriptor said: "NTA (not the *******). What kind of man doesn't have his own child at his wedding? Anyway, they made the choice, if they believe it was the right choice, they should have no issue about it being publicly known."

Wandering_aimlessly9 added: "The 'no children' was made for you. I'm sorry but let that sink in. She made that rule to keep you out. You now know where you stand in their marriage…you don't."

While BlackFire4890 commented: "I can't help but wonder if she purposefully picked a date before OP (original poster's) birthday just so she couldn't go."

SickBhagaven posted: "Doing this, which is clearly on purpose, means that OP either misread the woman completely, or she was faking at the time. Only to rub it in on her 18th birthday. That is especially cruel."

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.