Dad Slammed for Refusing to Let Teen Stepson Be Named Guardian for New Baby

A man has divided the internet after suggesting that his stepson wouldn't be a capable guardian for his daughter if he and his wife unexpectedly passed.

The man took to Reddit to share that he let out a laugh when his teenage stepson put himself forward to be named the baby girl's guardian, a reaction that has divided internet users and prompted many to criticize him.

"This past year, my wife and I welcomed our first biological child together, Sarah. We're going through the process of updating our wills, which means choosing guardians in the event that both of us died," the man wrote on Reddit.

"When Michael was younger, Denise had her parents listed, but they're now older and in no condition to take care of a baby. We asked my sister and her husband, they agreed. We were explaining some things to Michael that came along with the will. Michael then asked what would happen to Sarah. We told him our guardian choices. Michael said that, no, he would take on Sarah. I said that was very sweet, but he was still very young," he added.

The man went on to reveal that his wife was privately considering making Michael Sarah's legal guardian. He shared in the Reddit post that he let out a loud laugh after learning this, before sharing his doubts about his wife's decision.

"I said that Michael is not an option. She asked if I would really be so mad for Michael to become Sarah's guardian and I laughed. While yes, Michael is volunteering, he has no real clue what would come with being a parent," he detailed in the post.

The Redditor then shared that his wife felt hurt and dismissed by his response to her opinion.

"She says that I'm being hurtful and offensive to both her and her son," the Redditor concluded.

How Can You Make Up After a Fight?

While the man has hurt his wife's feelings, the pair do want to see eye to eye and come to a firm decision on who Sarah's guardian will be. Before they get there, they'll need to know how to make up after a disagreement. The first step is to validate each other's feelings and versions of the same reality, according to an expert.

A. Raheim White is a mindfulness coach and author of Mindfulness Matters: How To Live The Joy-Filled Life You Desire & Deserve. White told Newsweek that healthy communication is the true key to any thriving relationship, and that while all couples, friends or family members fall out from time to time, their relationships can be restored if they communicate assertively and effectively.

"It's important to know how to address these challenges without causing more harm or adding to any existing confusion. Non-violent communication is a great way to share your thoughts in a non-accusatory way. In this practice, you own your feelings, communicate your values, and ask for your request which is often to be understood, validated or forgiven," White explained.

"For example, you could say 'when you said or did (name what they said or did), I felt (name your feelings). Because I value (share your values), I would appreciate if you could (name your request),'" he added

The mindfulness coach also recommends that people who unintentionally hurt one another but who do want to restore their relationship to its full health should focus on creating new memories together as a way to move past all prior complications.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 20 by @StepDadLostInSpace, the post, which can be seen here, has been commented on over 2,600 times and upvoted by more than 89 percent of the users who engaged with it. The majority of the Redditors who reacted to the post slammed the man for his insensitive response to his wife's decision. However, a few users have chosen to back the man in his opinion that Michael just wouldn't be up to the task.

"I mean, if my husband suggested someone to care for our child that I thought was a ridiculous choice I might laugh too. It's admirable that the brother wants to do it, but it's basically the same thing as saying he should go knock someone up," one user commented.

Another user added: "It was a stupid suggestion. She was the dismissive one for saying "we'd think about it" when he hadn't agreed to that and had already stated his feelings."

"She summed it up perfectly," said a third user.

