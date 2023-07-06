Dad Slammed for Why He Changed His Mind Over Funding Son's Wedding

A father has been slammed after he refused to pay for his son's wedding over a stepdad's key role in the celebration.

While weddings are meant to be a time for celebration, there are times when they can spark tensions between family members. In a viral Reddit post shared on July 2, user Thin-Onefored wrote that his son Karter, 23, was getting married to his partner Clark, 25.

Two men getting married, linking arms as one holds a rose. The father was furious that he was going to share a crucial role at the wedding with the stepdad. Getty

Wedding expert Zoe Burke, editor at Hitched.co.uk. told Newsweek that, ultimately, a couple's decision for what they want on their big day is up to them.

Burke said: "When it comes to what happens at a wedding, it really is down to what the couple wants. Even if families are contributing or footing the bill, this is usually done as a gift or a kind gesture, without strings attached.

"Lots of parents dream about the milestone moments they'll spend with their children, including the important roles they'll play on their wedding day, so it's understandable that this poster feels uncomfortable about sharing such an important role." Burke added, "but, on the other side, it's great that his child has a positive role model in their stepparent and wants to include them too."

The father added he had tried to make a good effort to be a good dad while he was on leave from the military but that his relationship with his partner failed during that time.

He wrote: "When I left the Army I spent every moment I could with my boy. We still have a good relationship. Now my ex remarried pretty quick to a nice guy 'Steve' who of course he did treat Karter well and I'm not knocking that even though we don't get along, but I'm his actual dad."

There were 1,985,072 marriages registered in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC added that there were 689,308 divorces in 45 reporting states and Washington D.C. The divorce rate was 2.5 per every 1,000 people in the same regions.

The Reddit user wrote that both his ex and Steven are "strapped for cash" and that he would pay for a lot of the wedding. However, he added he learned that not only did Karter want him to walk him down the aisle but also that Steve would do the same.

The father wrote: "That honestly really ****** me off you know cause I'm Karter's actual dad and I'm paying for everything and I've always been there for him. It hurt a lot that he'd want some step-parent to walk him down the aisle.

"We got into a huge fight about this morning and I told him that I wouldn't pay for the wedding if Steven walks him down the aisle. My ex is ****** and thinks I'm being selfish but, my dad thinks I should push harder."

"For those in a similar situation, unsure about sharing traditional wedding roles with step-family members, I would recommend looking for other ways you can participate in the wedding. Perhaps the father in this situation can give a speech or reading too to help him feel more involved," said Burke.

"Regardless of the father's feelings, it's important to remember the child at the center of it and help to make their wedding go the way they want it to. No one will think less of the father for sharing the role; instead, they'll see someone surrounded by even more love and support on their wedding day."

The post has received around 7,300 upvotes and more than 3,400 comments.

Many of those sided with Karter and believed the father was wrong to behave in such a way.

Reddit user Morgaine125, whose comment was upvoted more than 20,600 times, wrote: "Way to prove to Karter which father he can rely on."

MarketingManiac208 added: "It ain't about you bro. It's about your son and his SO getting married.

"Wanting both dad's to walk him down the aisle doesn't mean he loves you less. And paying for his wedding doesn't buy his love either. Gonna take some time to dig out of the hole in his trust and love for you that you just dug."

Ac0tt commented: "If Karter said only the stepdad will be walking him down the aisle that's another thing. But he wants both his father figures to walk him down the aisle and that's perfectly reasonable."

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.