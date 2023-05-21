Work

Dad Starting Fabrics Business in His Sixties Melts Hearts: 'Works So Hard'

They say that it's never too late in life to do what you want to do, and a business owner took this literally, opening his own textile shop in his sixties.

Shared by his daughter on TikTok earlier this month, the video shows the owner of WeaverDee, a sewing and crafting store based in the United Kingdom, going about his day. He sorts documents before running up and down the shop, working hard to keep his dream alive.

"My dad started a new business selling fabric and sewing machines in his 60s," says the text in the video, shared under the username @weaverdeesew. "He works every single day of his life to make it work. He's going through a hard time right now. He doesn't know what TikTok is...but if this went viral it could change his whole life."

"He's the cutest and he works so hard," she wrote in the caption.

These stock images show a textile shop full of bolts of colorful fabrics and (inset) an older gentleman working on his laptop. A man has gone viral on TikTok after his daughter shared that he started his own fabric shop in his sixties.

Opening a business from scratch is no easy task, and for many business owners, profits won't start showing for a while. It usually takes an average of two to three years for a business to become profitable, according to bookkeeping company Bench Accounting. However, the average timeline to profitability hides a lot of variables and depends on the type of business and the measuring of business profitability.

"There's a big difference between being 'ramen profitable,' or netting just enough profit to cover a founder's basic living expenses, and 'corporate profitable,' aka having capital after all expenses, taxes, and salaries are paid," the company's website states.

🫶🏻 He’s the cutest and he works so hard - if you know anyone who loves sewing, share this video with them! 🥲 #fyp #smallbusiness #sewingshop #sewingtiktok #viraltiktok #cutedad

The clip quickly went viral on TikTok, gaining love from hundreds of thousands of users from across the platform. It has so far received over 980 views and 161,200 likes.

One TikTok user called Kristina commented: "Fashion design student here, saw that you ship to Germany, will definitely check it out."

A commenter named Hannah wrote: "He looks so sweet I hope everything works out for him."

TikTok user Serieuse Black said: "[Please] tell me he has a website and ships internationally [because] I have to drive 2-3 hours for a shop like this."

And another commenter, Clare, wrote: "Tell him he's doing amazing, keep up the hard work."

Newsweek reached out to @weaverdeesew for comment via the business' website. We could not verify the details of the case.

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC