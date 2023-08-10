Dad Using Kids' College Fund for Retirement Applauded: 'Have Some Fun'

A man using his adult children's college funds to finance his lifestyle is being applauded online, with the father-of-two planning to retire early.

In a post to Reddit in July, user u/Turbulent_Claim_2973 wrote that he had saved a substantial amount of money for his kids' education, with each child having $50,000 in their college fund.

However, his son decided to learn a trade, while his daughter dropped out of college early on and is now a stay-at-home mom. The poster paid for trade school and for the classes his daughter attended, but their college funds remained virtually untouched.

An older man sits at table ignoring his two angry adult children. The poster's kids were furious that he planned to use their college money on himself, despite him fully funding their education. JackF/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Kimberly King—a parenting expert and the founder of Tough Topics Mom—told Newsweek that the ethical use of college funds is a concern for many American families in the current economic climate.

The poster wrote: "Both of the accounts still have a ton of money in them and the two kids are well established."

"The oldest makes 6 figures at this point. My daughter married well off, and if they did divorce she would get a lot," he added.

As his children don't need the money, Turbulent_Claim_2973 decided to use the cash to retire early. But when his kids found out about his plan, they called him a "d***."

"I mentioned it at dinner and they were p*****, saying they still deserve the money even though it was for college only and they never put a cent in," the poster wrote.

"They knew money was in the account [so] it would have come up eventually, if not for them, but asking if they could use the extra for their kids."

A piggy bank with "college" written on the side, next to columns of coins. Parenting expert Kimberly King told Newsweek that using college funds for necessities is a common problem in the current economic climate. designer491/iStock/Getty Images Plus

King said: "The ethical dilemma of diverting college funds arises from the conflict between fulfilling parental responsibilities and making responsible financial choices.

"While individual circumstances vary, a careful consideration of the implications is crucial to maintaining both financial stability and healthy relationships within the family."

Although most parents want to prepare for their children's future, circumstances can change, meaning that withdrawing from a college fund might become a necessity, rather than a choice. In these instances, King believes that the key lies in open communication and transparency.

"Honesty and empathy are critical during such discussions," King said. "Children may initially feel disappointed or betrayed, but understanding the reasons behind the decision can foster a sense of shared responsibility."

Reddit users backed Turbulent_Claim_2973, and the post received over 9,300 upvotes, with 1,800 comments offering advice.

An older man enjoying a glass of wine on the beach. Reddit users told the man he had done his part, so it was time to go and enjoy his retirement. lucigerma/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"You paid for their education with your money. What ever is left over is yours to do what you want," wrote KronkLaSworda.

"They're well off but they still want their parents' money. It's so embarrassing," posted zurochi.

"It's silly, particularly for the college dropout, to sincerely believe that they should get the leftover money," agreed BookOfGoodIdeas.

"The level of entitlement and lack of appreciation of your kids is pretty shocking," commented Putt3rJi.

"They obviously didn't know what money was in there, otherwise they would have asked for it before now," posted Lcdmt3.

"So they want you to continue working?" asked Straight_reader15. "Children who love their parent would be glad that they can finally retire and have some fun."

"I can't imagine being anything but happy for the parent," wrote jataman96. "Such entitled brats."

Newsweek reached out to u/Turbulent_Claim_2973 for comment via Reddit. We could not verify the details of the case.

