Dad's Epic Fall While Trying to Catch Escaping Dog Caught on Ring Doorbell

A dad's unfortunate fall while chasing a runaway dog has gone viral, with the hilarious clip receiving over 100,000 views.

Shared by TikTok by Brooke Mar (@brookemar14), the funny footage was captured on her family's doorbell cam. The scene begins with her father, Keith, saying good night to Mar's sister and her two dogs at the door. The group can be seen walking down the front steps and toward her car, but clearly one of the dogs, Riley, wasn't ready to say goodbye.

The hound darts out of the door and toward the road, with Keith shouting, "S***."

"No," Mar's sister shouts from the driveway as her dad heads after the escaped pupper.

However, he misses the top step, dramatically stumbling down the stairs and landing on his side. Mar's sister begins to panic, but Keith tells her, "I'm OK, I'm OK." He jumps back up, but the fall has slowed him down.

The pair begin to look for Riley, with Mar coming out shortly afterward to look for her dad. Her boyfriend, Anthony, follows.

"Come here," the group can be heard calling. Wondering what is going on, Mar's mom comes out of the house and yells, "Keith."

Confused, she looks around for her family, while Keith can be heard uttering, "Wow that hurt" nearby.

"Thank you to the #ringdoorbell for another golden video of chaos," Mar wrote alongside the video, which has been liked more than 17,000 times.

No Arrests but Plenty of Laughs

The demand for video doorbells has risen significantly in the past five years, with the market expected to reach $1.4 billion worldwide in 2023, according to Statista.

Amazon's Ring doorbell is the most popular choice for U.S. homeowners, with 40 percent of "smart homes" installing the device, according to research by Strategy Analytics. The main reasons that homeowners purchase doorbell cams are security, peace of mind and ease of use.

While few arrests have resulted from doorbell cam footage, it has provided online users with plenty of laughs—from errant goats to drunken people cuddling cats.

'It's Like the Opening Credits of a Sitcom'

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the drama in Brooke Mar's clip, with @ilikenaps dubbing the video "absolute chaos."

"How many people are in that house?!" asked DaniRN14. "They just kept spawning," said Belma Cehic.

"It's like a clown car, people never stop flowing out," joked Amanda. "It's like the opening credits of a sitcom," wrote user9954102511367.

"Mom at the end so clueless," commented jords.

Others just wanted to know if Keith was OK, with Destiny Gomez begging for an update.

"Is Keith okay?" asked Malissa. "That fall took 5 - 7 business days," joked Samantha. "I bet the next day he was hurting," agreed Lauren.

MJ commented: "That poor man, damn! Riley... get back in the house!"

