Funny

Dad's Epic Fall While Trying to Catch Escaping Dog Caught on Ring Doorbell

By
Funny Dogs Pets TikTok Amazon

A dad's unfortunate fall while chasing a runaway dog has gone viral, with the hilarious clip receiving over 100,000 views.

Shared by TikTok by Brooke Mar (@brookemar14), the funny footage was captured on her family's doorbell cam. The scene begins with her father, Keith, saying good night to Mar's sister and her two dogs at the door. The group can be seen walking down the front steps and toward her car, but clearly one of the dogs, Riley, wasn't ready to say goodbye.

The hound darts out of the door and toward the road, with Keith shouting, "S***."

French bulldog running away from front door
Stock photos show a French bulldog running away from a front door and a doorbell camera. A TikTok video of a father chasing a runaway dog has gone viral. Joseph Tointon/Liubomyr Vorona/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"No," Mar's sister shouts from the driveway as her dad heads after the escaped pupper.

However, he misses the top step, dramatically stumbling down the stairs and landing on his side. Mar's sister begins to panic, but Keith tells her, "I'm OK, I'm OK." He jumps back up, but the fall has slowed him down.

The pair begin to look for Riley, with Mar coming out shortly afterward to look for her dad. Her boyfriend, Anthony, follows.

"Come here," the group can be heard calling. Wondering what is going on, Mar's mom comes out of the house and yells, "Keith."

Confused, she looks around for her family, while Keith can be heard uttering, "Wow that hurt" nearby.

"Thank you to the #ringdoorbell for another golden video of chaos," Mar wrote alongside the video, which has been liked more than 17,000 times.

@brookemar14

Thank you to the #ringdoorbell for another golden video of chaos #fyp #dadsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #ringcamera #ring #dogs #dad

♬ original sound - brookemar14

No Arrests but Plenty of Laughs

The demand for video doorbells has risen significantly in the past five years, with the market expected to reach $1.4 billion worldwide in 2023, according to Statista.

Amazon's Ring doorbell is the most popular choice for U.S. homeowners, with 40 percent of "smart homes" installing the device, according to research by Strategy Analytics. The main reasons that homeowners purchase doorbell cams are security, peace of mind and ease of use.

While few arrests have resulted from doorbell cam footage, it has provided online users with plenty of laughs—from errant goats to drunken people cuddling cats.

'It's Like the Opening Credits of a Sitcom'

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the drama in Brooke Mar's clip, with @ilikenaps dubbing the video "absolute chaos."

"How many people are in that house?!" asked DaniRN14. "They just kept spawning," said Belma Cehic.

"It's like a clown car, people never stop flowing out," joked Amanda. "It's like the opening credits of a sitcom," wrote user9954102511367.

"Mom at the end so clueless," commented jords.

Others just wanted to know if Keith was OK, with Destiny Gomez begging for an update.

"Is Keith okay?" asked Malissa. "That fall took 5 - 7 business days," joked Samantha. "I bet the next day he was hurting," agreed Lauren.

MJ commented: "That poor man, damn! Riley... get back in the house!"

Newsweek reached out to @brookemar14 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones. Send them to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC