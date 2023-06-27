Dad's 'Genius' Trick to Avoid Cleaning $2K Glass Shower Door Goes Viral

The internet has praised a "genius" dad after his trick to avoid cleaning the glass door to the shower went viral on social media earlier this month.

In the clip, shared on TikTok in June under the username Kostandinageorgia, the man's child explains that since their mom got a new glass door for the shower, which their dad didn't agree to buy, he refuses to clean it, and instead, he bought a cheap curtain to cover it, so the water doesn't stain it.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "When your mom buys a $2,000 glass shower door, but your dad adds a cheap curtain because he doesn't want to clean the glass." Followed by: "Work smarter not harder."

According to Australian-based glass experts at Economy Glass, the white, hazy spots you see on the surface of your glass shower, also known as limescale, are caused by a build-up of minerals found in your water.

When you take a shower, the droplets of hard water dry on the glass surface, leaving minerals behind that then form white stains.

"Limescale is problematic for a lot of reasons. But in the bathroom, these dried-up minerals give residues of soap something extra to stick to, causing the build-up of soap scum to occur much faster," its website says.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.4 million views and 36,500 likes on the platform.

One user, HustonWeHvAProb, commented: "I'm with dad!" And Mr_HappyLA said: "Literally built a walk-in just to avoid glass doors and my wife's ridiculous obsession with keeping them sparkling." Goofyteacher99 added: "When your dad is a genius."

Meghan Hamilton wrote: "Keeping those doors clean is the WORST I'm with dad." And GenX Nana said: "Me, arguing with my builder for no glass." paulinesmith168 added: "I'm with him.those doors are no joy to clean."

Another user, Bas, commented: "Accept the stains on the glass and your life becomes a lot easier." And bethani said: "Okay but for real, I have no idea how I'm supposed to keep it clean." Pegasus Marie added: "To be fair it's SUCH a pain. I've cleaned ours for at least two hours now and it's still foggy."

